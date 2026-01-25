Unexpected Line of Duty reunion photo leaves fans 'hyperventilating'

Jesus, Mary and Joseph and the wee donkey! The actors behind Line of Duty's AC-12 trio – Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar – have been spotted in an unexpected reunion photo, and it's sent fans into a frenzy of excitement.

Back in November, the BBC confirmed that a seventh season of Jed Mercurio's hit crime drama would be returning, with filming due to begin in spring. Since then, fans have been speculating about what could be in store for the new series.

While details about season seven are being kept fairly vague, we do know that Steve, Kate and Ted will take on their "most sensitive case so far".

An unexpected reunion

Although filming for the new season isn't set to begin until spring, fans were treated to an unexpected reunion snap of Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar at a pub, posted to Instagram on Saturday.

© Instagram/@vicky.mcclure/@mrmartincompston Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston reunited in January

"AC12 in the house (pub)," read the caption on the joint post from Vicky and Martin.

The three stars have often spoken about their close bond, having worked together on the BBC drama since 2012.

Speaking at the time of the new series announcement, all three actors shared their excitement about reuniting on set.

"What a joy it is to know that the Three Amigos will be back filming together next year," said Adrian, while Martin reflected: "Line of Duty has been a job of a lifetime. Not only in terms of the show's success but the people I've had the opportunity to work with I now call some of my closest friends. I can't wait to pull the waistcoat on again and get the team back together."

Meanwhile, Vicky added: "Can't wait to work with Jed, Martin and Adrian again. Belfast, we'll see you soon!"

© BBC/World Production The new season begins filming in spring

Fans react to the AC-12 team reunion

Fans were delighted by the reunion, with many hailing the trio a "dream team".

"I think I would hyperventilate if I was in that pub right now!" penned one person, while another echoed: "I think I'd die if I walked into that pub."

Others used the moment to share their excitement for the new season. "The pic we've been waiting for!! Now finish your drinks and start shooting the new season," said one fan, while another added: "Can't wait for you all to come back in Line of Duty – please get started so we can have something to look forward to x."

© Steffan Hill, BBC Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar are reprising their beloved roles

What to expect from Line of Duty season 7

Picking up from the last season, which aired in 2021, viewers can expect to see a very different setup, as the AC-12 unit has been officially disbanded and rebranded as the Inspectorate of Police Standards.

That doesn't mean the team won't be conducting their usual investigations, however, as the synopsis teases: "Anti Corruption work has never been more difficult and in this challenging climate, Steve Arnott, Kate Fleming and Ted Hastings are assigned their most sensitive case so far."

© World Productions/Steffan Hill/BBC Vicky McClure as DI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty

Who will star in Line of Duty season 7?

Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar are all set to reprise their roles as Steve Arnott, Kate Fleming and Ted Hastings. As for the supporting cast, details remain under wraps, but we'll keep you updated as soon as we hear more.

When will Line of Duty season 7 come out?

With filming set to begin in Belfast in the spring, a release date in late 2026 or 2027 is expected.