Claudia Winkleman's 'very exciting' new talk show unveiled after Strictly Come Dancing exit

Claudia Winkleman's exciting new project after her emotional exit from Strictly Come Dancing has been revealed – and we can't wait to tune in for this one. The TV presenter, known for her fantastic hosting duties on Strictly and The Traitors, is set for pastures new – and this time, she's hosting her very own chat show according to the BBC.

The 53-year-old, who left Strictly alongside her fellow host Tess Daly at Christmas, will present a new talk show called The Claudia Winkleman Show. Much like The Graham Norton Show, the new series promises a "sofa full of stars" who will be interviewed by Claudia in front of a studio audience – and it's due to hit screens in spring 2026.

Claudia is without a doubt one of the UK's most successful TV personalities and has established herself as a stalwart of the presenting world, putting her unique, quirky stamp on everything she fronts, from The Traitors to Strictly and The Great British Sewing Bee. I'm so happy to hear the news that she will host a sofa full of stars. While I'm a huge fan of The Graham Norton Show, Claudia's new chat series sounds like the perfect addition to the BBC's line-up and about time for the Bafta-winning presenter.

© BBC/So Television/PA Media/Matt Crossick The Claudia Winkleman Show will air in spring 2026 What has Claudia Winkleman said about her new chat show? In a statement released with the news, Claudia said: "I can't quite believe it and I'm incredibly grateful to the BBC for this amazing opportunity." In her usual hilarious self-deprecating way, she added: "I'm obviously going to be awful, that goes without saying, but I'm over the moon they're letting me try."

© BBC/So Television/PA Media/Matt Crossick Claudia hosted The Graham Norton Show in February with guests including Chris Pratt, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Toby Jones, Rob Beckett and Rachel Chinouriri The Claudia Winkleman Show will be produced by So Television, the same company behind The Graham Norton Show, which airs on Friday nights on BBC One. Earlier this year, Claudia filled in on hosting duties when Graham was in Australia, so it's safe to say she's well practised for when spring comes. In October, the BBC announced the happy news that The Graham Norton Show will continue for another three years, with its 34th series hitting screens in 2026.

© BBC/Guy Levy Claudia Winkleman's Strictly exit News of the chat show comes after Claudia and Tess announced their exit from Strictly Come Dancing in a joint statement on Instagram in October. Having presented the dancing series together since 2014, the pair said "now feels like the right time" to leave and that the "time is right" to pass the baton on. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Tess shared what it'd been like to work with Claudia: "She's just so much fun and we get on ever so well. I think it's a natural chemistry that makes work just not like work. It's a pleasure working with her."

© BBC Claudia continues to present The Traitors, which airs on New Year's Day What have the BBC said about the new chat show? Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, said: "Claudia is a true national treasure – warm, witty and endlessly entertaining. "She has an extraordinary ability to put people at ease and bring out the very best in them, whether they're global superstars or members of the audience. "It's very exciting that she will be fronting her very own show on the BBC, and we can't wait for viewers to join Claudia and her sofa full of stars."

© Getty Images Claudia received an MBE earlier this month Meanwhile, Graham Stuart, managing director of So Television and executive producer, said: "Graham Norton has made the Friday night talk show slot a dazzling appointment to view. How can you possibly follow that? By booking a host equally as brilliant. So we have." Claudia still hosts The Traitors, which is set to air for a fourth season on BBC One on New Year's Day, as well as its spin-off The Celebrity Traitors. Earlier in December, the star received an Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her services to broadcasting.

The Claudia Winkleman Show will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and will air in spring 2026.