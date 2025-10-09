Nigella Lawson, 65, reveals the 'silky' £29 eye cream that makes her foundation 'sit so much better'

AT A GLANCE Nigella Lawson doesn't reveal too much about her beauty routine, but when she does, we sit up and take notice.

The TV cook revealed she's a big fan of DoSe Vitamin C Eye Cream by Victoria Health, £29 $40

Nigella loves this eye cream because of the precise cooling tip which helps soothe tired eyes.

Nigella Lawson has admitted that she's 'incredibly lazy' when it comes to her beauty routine, but she has let slip there's one product she's a fan of - and that's DoSe Vitamin C Eye Cream by Victoria Health, £29 / $40, revealing it as one of her essentials in her 'makeup bag heroes' for The Times and the praise speaks for itself.

The mum-of-two revealed: "I would be failing in my duty here if I didn’t tell you about DoSe Vitamin C Eye Cream. I’m incredibly lazy (and hate transitional states) so I’m always after the fastest make-up routine possible, but the feel of this eye cream is so silky and so calming, I actually look forward to putting it on."

The 65-year-old added: "The clincher is that it really has seemed to make foundation sit so much better under my eyes and, moreover, makes me need less of it. This is crucial as, while you might need more cover-up there as you get older, the sad truth is that the more you pile on, the more it can seem to age you."

DoSe Vitamin C Eye Cream

She's not wrong, as someone who's in her forties, I can already tell that less is more when it comes to makeup.

Retailing at £29 at Victoria Health, this multitasking eye cream is formulated with Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate, a potent, oil-soluble form of Vitamin C, plus caffeine to brighten dark circles, smooth fine lines, and reduce puffiness.

The cooling metal tip applicator is no doubt what Nigella loves the most about this product. It offers an instant refresh and spa-like feel, making it a go-to for tired eyes.

It's not the first time Nigella has raved over Victoria Health - in a previous column for The Times she declared Victoria Health’s Fulvic Shampoo by Ful.Vic.Health, £25, as 'life-changing' and said made her hair thicker and bouncier. What's more, according to the star chef, “the conditioner is just as good”.

The popular TV cook has a refreshing attitude to aging, back in 2020, she wrote in a feature for the national newspaper: "I do have to say that getting older is so much easier than being young. The two great enemies of happiness are self-consciousness and pressure to conform, and the older one gets, the easier it is to throw off those shackles."

She added: "Why worry about being 60 when, in 10 years’ time, it will seem laughably young by comparison? And if I don’t get to see 70, then looking older will be the least of my troubles."