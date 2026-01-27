6 major Casualty spoilers for 31 January

Last week's Casualty ended on a horrific cliffhanger as Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill) was attacked by a mystery assailant. On Saturday night's visit to the ED, fans will see what happens next as the beloved character returns to work after being sexually assaulted.

The episode will also see what Dylan Keogh (Will Beck) decides to do next after discovering that he is Matty Linklater's (Aron Julius) father, while Kim Chang (Jasmine Bayes) continues to struggle in the ED, much to the irritation of her mentor, Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless).

Elsewhere, Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) finally tells Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) that she's pregnant, while Cameron Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh) and Indie Jankowski (Naomi Wakszlak) prepare to take the next step in their relationship.

Read on for the biggest spoilers for this week's episode…

1/ 6 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Siobhain heads to the SARC Siobhan struggles following her attack Siobhan takes herself to a sexual assault referral centre (SARC), getting through her examination before resolving to return to work. She breaks down after seeing the £20 note that Flynn Byron (Olly Rix) left behind for her to get a taxi home, and is later nervous as she starts treating patients. When Flynn admonishes her for her behaviour, will Siobhan be able to open up about what happened to her?



2/ 6 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Kim wants to do her best Kim tries to impress Stevie Stevie remains unimpressed with Kim, and she doesn't have much patience when the junior doctor reveals that she's still struggling with cannulations. Will Kim finally be able to nail the procedure and impress her mentor?



3/ 6 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Stevie has an important appointment Stevie faces a worrying time Stevie gets emotional as she heads for an oncology appointment, getting angry when a questionnaire asks her about family plans. When Stevie goes in for the appointment, what news will she receive?



4/ 6 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Matty remains unaware about his connection to Dylan Dylan resolves to tell the truth After discovering that he's Matty's father, Dylan is short with the junior doctor after he makes a mistake while cleaning a patient's wound. Dylan later confides in Stevie that he plans to tell Matty the truth about who he is, but will he be able to go through with it?





5/ 6 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Faith and Iain still remain on different pages Faith shares her news Faith finally confesses to Iain that she's carrying his baby, but the former couple end up with different ideas as to whether to keep it. Will the pair ever be able to reconcile?



6/ 6 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS The couple's romance continues to blossom Cameron and Indie prepare for the next step An oblivious Cameron ends up brushing Indie off when she suggests that he sleeps over at her place. But after recognising the miscommunication, Cameron surprises Indie with his own suggestion…



If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this story, reach out to Rape Crisis on 0808 500 2222. Their helpline is open 24/7.

Casualty airs on BBC 1 on 31 January at 20:30pm.

