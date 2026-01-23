4 incredible Casualty spoilers that will have you go wild

This week's visit to Holby City General sees the CQC start an inspection, while Dylan finally finds out whether Matty is his son. Here's all your Casualty spoilers

Olly Rix in a still from Casualty© CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Casualty is continuing to bring plenty of drama, and this week's visit to Holby City General won't be slowing down. While last week saw Matty Linklater (Aron Julius) attempt to stop the CQC from carrying out an inspection, his efforts are in vain as they arrive during the shift.

Last week's episode also saw Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) become smitten with police officer Ashley (Hannah Traylen) and their relationship continues in tomorrow's visit to the ED.

Fans will also find out whether Dylan Keogh (Will Beck) is Matty's father, while Kim Chang's (Jasmine Bayes) woes in the ED continue.

WATCH: See Casualty's tense teaser trailer

Read on for the juiciest spoilers for Saturday night's episode…

1/4

Gwyneth Strong in a still image from Casualty© CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS

Ceri is played by Only Fools and Horses star Gwyneth Strong

CQC inspector Ceri arrives

Matty is left feeling uneasy when he overhears that the CQC have arrived, and he assures Kim that he can sort the situation. Clinical lead Flynn Byron (Olly Rix) is also caught off guard when he comes face to face with Inspector Ceri Mayland (Gwyneth Strong). With Ceri's decision leaving the hospital's trauma centre and teaching programme in the balance, will the staff be able to impress her?

2/4

Will Beck in a still image from Casualty© CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS

Dylan gets the results, but what will they say?

Is Matty Dylan's son?

Dylan and Matty are under pressure as Ceri observes them treating a pair of patients handcuffed together. However, later in the day, Dylan is shaken when the results of the DNA test that he ordered come through. Is he really Matty's father?

3/4

Still of Hannah Traylen and Milo Clarke in Casualty© CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS

Teddy is keen to make things official

Teddy fears for the worst

Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) is surprised when Ashley joins him and Teddy on a mental health callout, although he's impressed by her work ethic. However, during the visit, Teddy is shocked when Ashley is injured and has to be rushed to the ED. Teddy tells Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) that Ashley is his girlfriend, but will she pull through?

4/4

Elinor Lawless and Jasmine Bayes in a still from Casualty© CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS

Will Kim's actions lead to a tragic outcome?

Kim's woes continue

Kim continues to irritate Stevie when she's found paying more attention to her phone than her patients. When a mother brings in her six children fearing one has swallowed a battery, Stevie is further exasperated when Kim sends them to the family room. When one of the children disappears, can Kim track them down before the worst happens?

Casualty airs on BBC 1 on 24 January at 20.35pm.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More