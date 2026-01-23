4 incredible Casualty spoilers that will have you go wild

Casualty is continuing to bring plenty of drama, and this week's visit to Holby City General won't be slowing down. While last week saw Matty Linklater (Aron Julius) attempt to stop the CQC from carrying out an inspection, his efforts are in vain as they arrive during the shift.

Last week's episode also saw Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) become smitten with police officer Ashley (Hannah Traylen) and their relationship continues in tomorrow's visit to the ED.

Fans will also find out whether Dylan Keogh (Will Beck) is Matty's father, while Kim Chang's (Jasmine Bayes) woes in the ED continue.

WATCH: See Casualty's tense teaser trailer

Read on for the juiciest spoilers for Saturday night's episode…

1/ 4 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Ceri is played by Only Fools and Horses star Gwyneth Strong CQC inspector Ceri arrives Matty is left feeling uneasy when he overhears that the CQC have arrived, and he assures Kim that he can sort the situation. Clinical lead Flynn Byron (Olly Rix) is also caught off guard when he comes face to face with Inspector Ceri Mayland (Gwyneth Strong). With Ceri's decision leaving the hospital's trauma centre and teaching programme in the balance, will the staff be able to impress her?



2/ 4 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Dylan gets the results, but what will they say? Is Matty Dylan's son? Dylan and Matty are under pressure as Ceri observes them treating a pair of patients handcuffed together. However, later in the day, Dylan is shaken when the results of the DNA test that he ordered come through. Is he really Matty's father?



3/ 4 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Teddy is keen to make things official Teddy fears for the worst Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) is surprised when Ashley joins him and Teddy on a mental health callout, although he's impressed by her work ethic. However, during the visit, Teddy is shocked when Ashley is injured and has to be rushed to the ED. Teddy tells Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) that Ashley is his girlfriend, but will she pull through?



4/ 4 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Will Kim's actions lead to a tragic outcome? Kim's woes continue Kim continues to irritate Stevie when she's found paying more attention to her phone than her patients. When a mother brings in her six children fearing one has swallowed a battery, Stevie is further exasperated when Kim sends them to the family room. When one of the children disappears, can Kim track them down before the worst happens?



Casualty airs on BBC 1 on 24 January at 20.35pm.