WATCH: TODAY's Savannah Guthrie and Serena Williams get into awkward back and forth over return to tennis

Is Serena Williams returning to professional tennis? She may have announced her "evolution" away from the sport in 2022, but it looks like we might have a comeback on our hands.

The 44-year-old athlete quietly re-entered the drug testing pool for the ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency) in December 2025, suggesting a potential return to the court in 2026. However, when questioned about it on the TODAY Show, she dodged the topic instead.

On the Wednesday, January 28 iteration of the morning news show, Savannah Guthrie inquired about a return to the sport as well, citing the ITIA news, and Serena engaged in a hilarious back and forth with the host that was at times awkward and at points hilarious.

© Getty Images Serena Williams dodged questions from Savannah Guthrie about a return to tennis in 2026

As can be seen in the video above, she laughed through the question, even as Savannah persisted, citing her desire to be with her two daughters as a reason not to get back in the sport. Although the journalist replied: "That's not a no?"

The segment eventually ended on good terms, though, with Savannah even asking Serena: "You're not mad at me?" to which she shook her head, confirming it was all fine. Even Craig Melvin chimed in from the sidelines.

Also during the interview, Serena spoke about her Super Bowl commercial with Ro, the telehealth company she serves as the spokesperson for after revealing her GLP-1 use, her sister Venus Williams' wedding, and her daughters Olympia and Adira potentially following in her footsteps.