Serena Williams' insanely generous wedding gift to sister Venus revealed

Serena Williams spared no expense when it came to her sister, Venus's second wedding to Andrea Preti.

The multiple Olympian and Grand Slam winner married her husband during a five-day celebration at their Palm Beach home, three months after their first wedding in Italy.

Venus revealed that they "didn't have enough time to do the paperwork" in Italy, so they "decided to have a second wedding" in Florida instead to make their marriage official.

One wedding gift the newlyweds won't forget is the incredibly generous one given to them by Serena – a luxury yacht.

"Serena gave us this gift of a beautiful yacht, and she arranged all the food, everything," Venus told Vogue, although it's unclear whether the yacht is a permanent gift or was just a rental for the wedding.

"We had 10 to 12 of our closest family and friends who were in town on the boat," she added. "We were singing, dancing, gossiping, and just enjoying each other."

Following the nuptials, Serena paid a touching tribute to her sister, sharing stunning photos of the bridal party, all decked out in white, on Instagram.

"My sister's keeper. Venus, where do I even begin? From the backyard courts to the biggest stages in the world, you've always led with grace, strength, and a heart bigger than any trophy," Serena began.

"Watching you step into this next chapter surrounded by love felt like watching the sun rise…steady, powerful, and full of promise."

She continued: "You've been my built-in best friend, my protector, my teacher, and my reminder to always walk in purpose. Seeing you this happy, this loved, this radiant… it means everything to me.

© Getty Images Serena paid a touching tribute to her sister

"To love, to partnership, to laughter, and to a lifetime of choosing each other every single day. I couldn't be prouder to stand beside you, not just today, but always," Serena concluded.

Venus' Palm Beach wedding saw her wear four luxurious and sophisticated dresses, beginning with a silk halterneck column dress with a cape by Alexandra Grecco for the pre-ceremony cocktail event, and a lace and silk gown by Eve of Milady for "getting ready."

To walk down the aisle, Venus said that she "wanted to wear a dress that I thought Andrea would love and that was magical and perfect for a Florida wedding," choosing a dress from haute couture designer Georges Hobeika with a lace bustier and semi-sheer lace skirt with silk white panelling.

© Getty Images Andrea and Venus had a five-day wedding celebration

"When I saw Venus, she was beautiful, like a goddess," said Andrea, an actor, model and restaurant owner whom Venus met at a Gucci show in June 2024 during Milan Fashion Week.

For the afterparty, Venus was ready to let loose, wearing a fun high-low dress with lace detailing and off-the-shoulder sleeves by British-Italian fashion designer Veni Infantino, with shoes by Betsey Johnson, and jewelry by Messika.

© Getty Images Andrea and Venus married for a second time in Palm Beach

The day before their wedding, the pair signed the required paperwork at the local courthouse in a private moment.

The dress Venus wore to the courthouse was by Morilee New York, a silk long-sleeved dress with a Bardot neckline with lace detailing and lace veil – and to keep a low profile, she changed outfits, leaving City Hall in a classic short skirt and top with a Gigi Burris hat.