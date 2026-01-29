Blue Lights fans thrilled following unexpected return of actor with 'star quality'

Blue Lights is set to return later this year, and fans will be in for a treat as fan-favourite character Constable Gerry Cliff, played by Richard Dormer, will be returning, even though he was killed off in the first season.

The BBC confirmed the news on Tuesday; however, they remained tight-lipped about how the character would be involved in the upcoming fourth season.

Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, who created and wrote the police drama, said of the upcoming series: "We're very excited to bring this series of Blue Lights to audiences. It reveals a lot of dark secrets, examines what justice looks like in Belfast today, and ties together the past, present, and futures of Grace, Annie and Tommy in an action-packed story. We can't wait to start filming it!"

Fans have been thrilled with the news, with one writing on X: "Fabulous, love this series," while a second added: "Cannae keep a good man down," although a third queried: "HOW IS THIS EVEN POSSIBLE? I adore this man."

Viewers have been calling for the star to return to the series ever since his character was tragically killed off after being shot by gang members. When Richard won an IFTA for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, one fan asked: "Can he be brought back as an identical twin or a ghost or something? Or maybe step out of the shower?"

Others were full of praise for the 56-year-old, who has also starred in Game of Thrones. A viewer said: "Congrats Richard, you've had star quality for a very long time and delighted to see you getting recognised for your art."

A second posted: "A total gentleman as well as a great actor. Enjoyed his performance as Terri Hooley in Good Vibrations. Congratulations," while a third commented: "He was fantastic. And his voice, would listen to him read the phone book as my Mum used to say."

Speaking in 2024 about the decision to kill the character off, Declan explained: "The death of Gerry was calculated for us because we knew it was going to be the genesis of series two.

"We knew that tragedy would bond the section together and they would never forget him and the show would never forget him. It's about how great things can come from grief. My hope is when the audience get to the end of series two that no one asks 'why did you kill Gerry?'"

What is Blue Lights?

Premiering in 2023, Blue Lights follows three newly qualified police officers working in the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). Previous seasons of the show have seen the officers tackling drug gangs and organised crime.

The synopsis for the next season reads: "Three years into their jobs as response officers, Constables Grace Ellis (Siân Brooke), Tommy Foster (Nathan Braniff), and Annie Conlon (Katherine Devlin) are operating at their limit, facing a new threat on the streets that the police can barely control.

"Meanwhile the murder trial of Gerry Cliff exposes a dangerous and long-buried secret that leads to chaos both inside the police, and across the criminal underworld. As they grapple with big decisions about their future, Grace, Tommy and Annie must find the courage to face the greatest threat they have ever encountered: the truth."

The show stars Siân Brooke (House of the Dragon), Katherine Devlin (The Day of the Jackal) and Nathan Braniff, who made his screen debut in the drama.

They're joined by Dearbháile McKinney (Malpractice), Frank Blake (Bridgerton), Martin McCann (Hostage), Andi Osho (Line of Duty), Joanne Crawford (The Fall) and Michael Smiley (Doctor Who).