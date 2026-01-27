Real reason Carol Kirkwood quit the BBC – revealed

Carol Kirkwood confirmed on Tuesday that she would sadly be stepping away from her role as meteorologist on the BBC in April, after 25 years with the corporation.

She joked that "alarm clocks will be a thing of the past" as she spoke to presenters Sally Nugent and Jon Kay about her decision to step down. She also revealed why she was leaving the role, taking the decision in order to spend more time with her husband and on her writing career.

"I love my job, I've loved working at the BBC, but I love my husband more than my job. More than everyone, I should say," she explained. "We only got married a couple of years ago and we're ships that pass in the night so I'm so looking forward to [spending more time together]. The future is rosy and the time is right, absolutely right for me to go."

Speaking to viewers, Carol concluded, by saying: "And to those watching and listening at home – thank you for all the kindness you have shown me over the years, being part of your mornings has been a joy. This hasn't been an easy decision to make, but it feels like the right moment to step away. I'll carry with me the most wonderful memories."

Her departure will leave a massive hole in the BBC, with Jonathan Munro, the interim CEO of BBC News, sharing: "From major national moments to the everyday forecasts that are such an important part of our audiences' lives, she has set the gold standard for our accurate, valued journalism - always delivered with an appropriately sunny outlook.

"She will be greatly missed by teams across the BBC. We wish her all the best for the future."

Carol's husband

Carol has been married to Steve Randall since 2023, with whom she lives in Maidenhead, Berkshire. The couple have a 15-year age gap, with Carol being the senior partner, and she's previously noted how "nobody would even mention it" if the ages were reversed.

Carol and Steve had started out as friends, before discovering a deeper connection. "I met Steve in my 50s; we were friends before we were romantically linked. He is funny, gorgeous and, also, he is really kind, thoughtful and romantic," she told HELLO! in July 2022.

© Twitter Carol and Steve were friends before things turned romantic

Speaking to Prima in 2021, the TV star raved about her partner. "He always makes me a cup of tea before I go to work in the morning, which is very romantic," she said.

"It's 2.45am and he often leaves me a little love note for when I come home from work. That, to me, is worth a million red roses. He is the best thing that's ever happened to me, without a shadow of a doubt."

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock The couple will now be spending more time together

The couple married on 20 December 2023, with the pair tying the knot in Buckinghamshire. "It was the most perfect and romantic and intimate wedding. We are both so incredibly happy," Carol said of their wedding.