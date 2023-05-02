Blue Lights viewers saying the same thing about ending to series one finale

The final episode of BBC One's new police drama, Blue Lights, aired on Monday night with an emotional conclusion that had viewers reaching for the tissues.

Warning – Spoilers for episode six ahead.

The sixth episode ended with the heartbreaking death of Gerry, who passed away after being shot multiple times at the end of episode five by Sully. Meanwhile, the dangerous crime family, the McIntyres, were finally taken off the streets and arrested by the team after Joseph gave up the location of their meeting point.

In the final moments of the instalment, Stevie came close to admitting his feelings to Grace before a call came in over police radio and sent him on a job.

Reacting to Gerry's tragic death, viewers took to Twitter. One person wrote: "I'm going to miss #BlueLights (until it returns for a well-deserved second series). #AndiOsho's great performance tonight provoked tears. It's just a pity #RichardDormer's time as Gerry has passed," while another added: "#Bluelights was a fantastic series but I'm sure gonna miss Gerry."

A third person called for the show's co-creator Declan Lawn to somehow feature Richard Dormer, who plays Gerry, in the upcoming second season: "Awh #BlueLights! What a show! Very well done @DecLawn, but you better incorporate some manner of supernatural elements into series two and bring my Gerry back!"

Other fans simply praised the gripping yet emotional ending, with one person writing: "Cried again watching the final episode of #BlueLights....as they all line the way as the McIntyre's are brought in by Tommy, and Sandra steadies herself holding the counter as she faces her husband's killer to process & assign a cell fighting to stay composed! #BBC drama at its best," while another added: "Loved #BlueLights, that was an emotional final episode."

A third person tweeted: "What an ending to #BlueLights, so dramatic and emotional. This has been great to watch the past few weeks, definitely one of the better dramas I've watched."

Fans will be pleased to know that the show won't be away from our screens for too long as the BBC has commissioned a second season, which is likely to be released sometime next year.

