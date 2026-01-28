Antiques Road Trip expert Hettie Jago's private life off-screen explored

Hettie Jago is a beloved antiques expert on the BBC's Antiques Road Trip, known for her sharp eye, warm on-screen presence and deep knowledge of jewellery and antiques. After making her television debut in 2023, she quickly became a hit with viewers and is now a regular on the series.

But while you may know all about Hettie's latest trips around the UK, how much do you know about her away from the series? Keep reading to find out…

© BBC / STV Studios Hettie Jago often appears on the show with Ishy Khan

Who is Hettie Jago?

Hettie Jago, born on 16 June 1989, is a valuer, auctioneer and television personality best known for her role on Antiques Road Trip. She grew up in Somerset in a family that encouraged her interest in antiques. Her father collected antique furniture and her mother worked as a florist, nurturing her eye for design and history from a young age.

Her brother, Willjum, is a content creator whose gaming YouTube channel has 1.85 million subscribers. When Hattie announced her debut on Antiques Road Trip, her brother shared the post on X, with a caption that read: "My sister is now the most successful sibling smh."

Often visiting museums and antique fairs in her younger years, Hettie attended London's St. Paul's Girls' School, before going on to complete a degree in History of Art at the University of Cambridge, where she graduated in 2011.

After honing her skills, Hettie joined Nottingham's Arthur Johnson & Sons Auctioneers, where she began as a photographer and cataloguer in 2020. It wasn't before Hettie moved up the ranks, however, and within eight months, she was promoted to auctioneer and jewellery valuer. As well as her expertise in mid-20th-century silver and gemstone jewellery, Hettie also values antique furniture.

Hettie Jago's Antiques Road Trip career

Hettie made her Antiques Road Trip debut in October 2023 on a celebrity special, appearing with Strictly Come Dancing's Dianne Buswell and broadcaster Owain Wyn Evans.

Hettie proved such a hit with viewers that she became a permanent fixture on the series in November 2023, where she went head-to-head with stalwart David Harper to find the best antiques in Scotland.

Hettie Jago's life away from Antiques Road Trip

Beyond television, Hettie runs her own vintage jewellery business, Hettie Jago Jewellery, selling curated vintage and modern silver pieces online.

While Hettie remains private about her personal life and rarely shares any insights on social media, she is reportedly married to a software developer, Tom, whom she met at Cambridge and married in 2015. Settling in London, the couple share two children, Arthur and Matilda, as well as their cockapoo, Bertie.

