Ryan Murphy's 'heartbreaking' 9-part romance series will have you gripped

Disney+ has released a first look at an exciting anthology series from writer and director Ryan Murphy, and we can’t wait for this one to air. Titled Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, the FX nine-parter charts the whirlwind romance and high-profile marriage of one of the most prolific couples in modern American history.

Inspired by Elizabeth Beller's book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, the series offers a deep dive into the marriage of John F Kennedy Sr.'s only surviving son, who tragically passed away in a plane crash with his fashion publicist wife, Carolyn.

You know you're in safe hands when Ryan Murphy is behind a project, having helmed hugely successful franchises like American Horror Story and Monster. While Ryan has established his uncanny ability to tap into people's love for drama, horror and crime, I can't wait to see how he tackles love in this new story based on real-life events.

Plus, the appetite for stories about the Kennedy family shows no signs of slowing down, with Netflix's upcoming series Kennedy, starring Michael Fassbender, also in the works. Intrigued? Keep reading to find out all you need to know about the new Love Story series…

Sarah Pidgeon plays Carolyn Bessette Kennedy while Paul Kelly is John F. Kennedy Jr. What to expect from Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette Told over nine episodes, the series follows the "complex" and "heartbreaking" journey of a couple whose private romance and love became a national obsession. The synopsis reads: "It was a love story that captured the attention of the nation: John F. Kennedy Jr. (Paul Anthony Kelly) was the closest thing to American royalty.

The show charts the real-life romance of one of the most famous couples in US history "The country watched him grow from a boy to a beloved bachelor and media sensation. Carolyn Bessette (Sarah Pidgeon) was a star in her own right. "Fiercely independent and with a singular style, she rose from being a sales assistant to an executive at Calvin Klein, and became a trusted confidante of its eponymous founder.



Love Story drops just before Valentine's Day "John and Carolyn’s connection was immediate, electric and undeniable. As their love story unfolded on a national stage, the intense fame and media attention that came along with it threatened to rip them apart."



© Getty Images Naomi Watts plays Jackie Kennedy Onassis Who stars in Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette? Sarah Pidgeon (I Know What You Did Last Summer) leads the show as Carolyn Bessette, while newcomer Paul Anthony Kelly plays John F. Kennedy Jr. They're joined by Naomi Watts (All's Fair) as Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Grace Gummer (Frances Ha) as Caroline Kennedy and Alessandro Nivola (The Brutalist) as Calvin Klein. Rounding out the cast are Leila George (The Beast in Me) as Kelly Klein, Sydney Lemmon (Succession) as Lauren Bessette and Constance Zimmer (UnREAL) as Ann Marie Messina.

© Getty Images The real John and Carolyn pictured in 1999 Meet the creative team behind Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette The show is created by Connor Hines (Dollface) and features an impressive list of executive producers, including Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Connor Hines, Eric Kovtun, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Monica Levinson, Kim Rosenstock, D.V. DeVincentis and Tanase Popa. Meanwhile, Max Winkler executive-produced and directed the pilot episode.

The first three episodes of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette land on Disney+ on 13 February, with a new episode dropping every Friday after.