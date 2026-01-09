Exclusive: Tell Me Lies star Sonia Mena teases 'chaotic' and 'ugly' season 3

Tell Me Lies star Sonia Mena has said fans should prepare for a "chaotic" and "ugly" third season of the Disney+ relationship drama.

Sonia, who plays Pippa, sat down with her co-star Alicia Crowder, aka Diana, for an exclusive interview with HELLO! about the hotly anticipated upcoming season. The pair's unexpected on-screen romance was unveiled at the end of the season two premiere, which revealed Pippa and Diana's 2015 relationship following their college days at Baird.

© Disney/Ian Watson) Sonia Mena and Alicia Crowder play Pippa and Diana

When asked to describe the new episodes, Sonia said: "Chaotic, messy, ugly, yikes!"

Meanwhile, Alicia said: "There's a lot of momentum. You really feel like there's a snowball effect and everything's coming to a head. It's like, 'Wow, what's going on?' It's chaotic."

WATCH: The trailer for Tell Me Lies season 3

As for how season three compares to the previous series, Alicia said the characters feel "a lot more grounded". "There's less of a performative element to them all," she explained. "I mean performative in the way that when you first meet a group of friends, you're not necessarily being your truest, ugliest self. In [season three], it's less filtered."

© Disney/Josh Stringer The stars teased a "chaotic" third season

Sonia added that viewers "really start to get to see people under so much pressure". "[They're] breaking down or lashing out or just acting in ways that are surprising," she revealed. "They don't have the energy and the time to put on a facade and hide behind it, which I think is fun to see."

What to expect from Tell Me Lies season 3

In series three of the popular college drama, which comes from creator Meaghan Oppenheimer, Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White) have rekindled their tumultuous relationship in time for spring semester at Baird College.

© Disney/Ian Watson Grace Van Patten and Jackson White star as Lucy and Stephen

The synopsis continues: "While they promise things will be different this time, past indiscretions hinder their best intentions, and Lucy finds herself embroiled in a controversy she wants nothing to do with. Meanwhile, the disastrous repercussions from the previous year also force Lucy and Stephen's friends to face their own destructive behaviors. As scandalous secrets fester around campus, vicious consequences threaten Lucy and everyone in her circle."

© Disney/Ian Watson The drama returns on January 13

Grace and Jackson, who are dating in real life, are joined by Cat Missal as Bree, Spencer House as Wrigley, Sonia Mena as Pippa, Branden Cook as Evan, Alicia Crowder as Diana and Costa D'Angelo as Alex. Tom Ellis, who is married to creator Meaghan, reprises his role as college professor Oliver.

Tell Me Lies season three premieres January 13 exclusively on Disney+ in the UK and on Hulu in the US.