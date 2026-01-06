Nicola Peltz Beckham makes comeback in dark new thriller from 'king of horror'

It's time to mark your calendars because Disney+'s upcoming Ryan Murphy thriller, The Beauty, is just weeks away from its release. The show will mark Nicola Peltz Beckham's return to the small screen in over three years. The 30-year-old actress guest stars in the upcoming 11-part series, which is set in the world of high fashion and sees international supermodels start dying in gruesome and mysterious ways.

Like all Ryan Murphy shows, viewers can expect plenty of camp glamour, lots of drama and a blend of humour with dark themes including the cost of physical perfection. Plus, expect an impressive list of guest stars, including Bella Hadid and Meghan Trainor.

HELLO!'s Website Editor Kate Thomas, who is a huge Ryan Murphy fan, is particularly looking forward to this one. "Ryan Murphy is the unofficial king of horror - move over Stephen King," she said. "I watch everything he's made and am obsessed with his campy style; it's over the top, super sleek and fantastic viewing."

Intrigued? Check out the trailer and find out more below.

© Eric Liebowitz/FX Ashton Kutcher stars as The Corporation in The Beauty

What is The Beauty about?

The series, which is created and written by Ryan Murphy and Matthew Hodgson, follows FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall), who are sent to Paris to uncover the truth about the mysterious deaths of international supermodels. As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, but with terrifying consequences.

© Philippe Antonello/FX Bella Hadid plays Ruby in The Beauty

WATCH: The trailer for The Beauty

Their investigation leads them to 'The Corporation' (Ashton Kutcher), a shadowy tech billionaire who has secretly created a miracle drug dubbed 'The Beauty,' who will do anything to protect his trillion-dollar empire – including unleashing his lethal enforcer, 'The Assassin' (Anthony Ramos).

© FX Jeremy Pope as Jeremy and Anthony Ramos as The Assassin

The synopsis continues: "As the epidemic spreads, Jeremy (Jeremy Pope), a desperate outsider, is caught in the chaos, searching for purpose as the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome, and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity."

Who else stars in The Beauty?

Alongside lead cast members Evan Peters (Monster, Mare of Easttown), Anthony Ramos (In the Heights, A House of Dynamite), Jeremy Pope (Pose, The Inspection), Ashton Kutcher (The Ranch, Two and a Half Men) and Rebecca Hall (The Listeners, The Prestige) are a number of major guest stars.

© Philippe Antonello/FX Evan Peters plays Cooper Madsen, while Rebecca Hall plays Jordan Bennett

Also appearing in the show alongside Nicola Peltz Beckham are Amelia Gray Hamlin, Ari Graynor, Bella Hadid, Ben Platt, Billy Eichner, Isabella Rossellini, Jaquel Spivey, Jessica Alexander, Jon Jon Briones, John Carroll Lynch, Julie Halston, Lux Pascal, Meghan Trainor, Peter Gallagher and Vincent D’Onofrio.

How to watch The Beauty

The Beauty will premiere on Thursday 22 January on Disney+ in the UK with the first three episodes. New episodes will debut weekly on Thursdays, with two episodes releasing in each of the final two weeks.

In the US, the show will premiere on 21 January on FX and Hulu.