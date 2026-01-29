Meet the Little Miss Sunshine stars as cast reunite for new photos – 20 years on

It's the 20th anniversary of Little Miss Sunshine, the dark comedy that swept the world when it was released back in 2006. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and on the night, it walked away with Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.

The film premiered on 20 January 2006 at the Sundance Film Festival, and in honour of the milestone moment, several members of the cast reunited at the festival on Wednesday evening. These included the likes of Paul Dano, Toni Collette, Abigail Breslin and Greg Kinnear.

There were some major absences from the reunion, with Steve Carell and Bryan Cranston not being seen alongside their co-stars.

But have you wondered what the cast of the film is getting up to now? Here's all you need to know about their careers since the surprise hit…

© Getty Images Members of the cast and crew reunited for the 20th anniversary

1/ 7 © Getty Images Greg played Richard in the film Greg Kinnear Leading the ensemble cast was actor Greg Kinnear, who at the time was known for his roles in Sabrina, You've Got Mail and his Oscar-nominated performance in As Good as It Gets. Since the film's release, Greg's career has skyrocketed, with the star playing the leading role in The Kennedys, which explored the lives of the Kennedy family dynasty. He has also appeared in the likes of You, The Stand, Shining Vale and played Joe Biden in the 2016 television film, The Confirmation.

2/ 7 © Getty Images Toni has enjoyed a successful career Toni Collette Toni played struggling mum Sheryl in the popular film and was already an incredibly well-respected actress at the time, thanks to roles in Muriel's Wedding, About a Boy and Sixth Sense. The star's career has continued to be a success, and Toni has starred in the likes of Knives Out, Hereditary, United States of Tara, The Staircase and Unbelievable.

3/ 7 © Getty Images for ABA Steve was absent from the reunion Steve Carell At the time of appearing in Little Miss Sunshine as Frank, Steve was already getting recognition for his role as Michael Scott in The Office. The star was also known for his performances in Anchorman and The 40-Year-Old Virgin. Steve is still an incredible Hollywood star, with one of his most popular roles being the voice of Gru in the Despicable Me franchise. The star has also appeared in Space Force, Battle of the Sexes, Asteroid City and The Foxcatcher, the latter of which saw him nominated for an Academy Award.

4/ 7 © Getty Images Paul rose to fame thanks to his role in the film Paul Dano Paul wasn't a household name when he starred in the film, with the actor's main roles being in The Ballad of Jack and Rose and The Emperor's Club. However, since the film's release, Paul has starred in the likes of 12 Years a Slave, Love & Mercy and he played The Riddler in The Batman. In 2007, the actor married fellow thespian Zoe Kazan, who is known for The Deuce and Clickbait. The pair have since welcomed two children, a daughter in 2018 and a son in 2022.

5/ 7 © Getty Images Abigail was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the film Abigail Breslin Abigail was just ten when she appeared in Little Miss Sunshine, with the film serving as her breakout role, and even earning her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Before appearing in the film, she was known for Signs and The Princess Diaries 2. Since the film's release, Abigail has starred in My Sister's Keeper, Zombieland, Classified and Scream Queens. In 2023, she married her long-time partner, Ira Kunyansky, jokingly saying: "Ya girl got married y'all."



6/ 7 © Getty Images for PEOPLE Alan sadly died in 2023 Alan Arkin Alan won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor when he appeared as the foul-mouthed Grandpa in the hit film. The star was first nominated for an Oscar back in 1966 for his role in The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming, and he received further nominations for The Heart is a Lonely Hunter and Argo. The star continued to appear in major projects like Marley & Me, The Kominsky Method and the live-action adaptation of Dumbo. His final film was in Minions: The Rise of Gru, where he played Wild Knuckles. Alan sadly died at the age of 89 on 29 June 2023. His cause of death was listed as heart problems.