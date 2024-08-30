Where are The Inbetweeners cast now? Relationships, children and more

First Oasis, now The Inbetweeners! Fans of hit C4 comedy have been thrilled by the notion that the cast could reunite for a third movie. The series, which aired between 2008 to 2010 and was followed up by two movies, follows a group of teenage boys as they go through the trials and tribulations of life in sixth form - and remains a firm favourite sitcom.

Joe Thomas, who played Simon, recently revealed that the cast would be up for a third movie, and even suggested that it could be based on a stag party in Las Vegas. But where are the original cast, and what are they up to nowadays? As we hope they get the band back together, find out what they've been up to here...

© Alex B. Huckle The gang are all grown up!



Simon Bird - Will McKenzie

As a newcomer to Rudge Park Comprehensive Sixth Form, Simon played Will, the main character in the show who also narrates their misadventures. After the sitcom, Simon went on to star in Friday Night Dinners, before subsequently writing and starring in the sitcom Chickens, a stand-up show Debrief and Channel 4's Everyone Else Burns in 2023. In the same year, he directed BBC's Such Brave Girls, which won the BAFTA for Scripted Comedy.

© Jeff Spicer/BAFTA Simon Bird backstage during the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards

Simon is married to author Lisa Owens, who he met at university in Cambridge. The pair tied the knot in 2012, and share two children. Their first son was born in 2016, but the couple have kept their names very private. The news that they had welcomed a child was only revealed as an accident when Simon's co-star Tom Rosenthal accidentally spoke out of turn. Responding in the moment, Simon joked about his baby's comic timing to Heat magazine, saying: "He is quite judgmental. He's only six months."

Joe Thomas - Simon Cooper

Joe played Simon, Will's best friend who is something of a worrier, and spends most of his time hoping to become an item with his family friend, Carli D'Amato. The actor had been in a relationship since the show with Hannah Tointon, who played SImon's onscreen girlfriend Tara. Aw! Her sister, fellow actress Kara Tointon, spoke about the arrival of their daughter on Mum's the Word podcast, saying: "My sister’s just had her first. What’s funny is that on Joe’s side there’s only boys, even during the scan they accidentally said “he” at one point, so they’d gone along thinking it’s a boy.

© Dave Benett Joe Thomas and James Buckley attend Stop The Shadows 2024



"Everyone playing the shape game etc said she’s having a boy, so when they eventually had a girl, it was really brilliant, but it knocked them for six.’ So they hadn’t even decided on a girls’ name, they left it as a surprise."

James Buckley - Jay Cartwright

Jay is famously everyone's favourite liar, as he constantly makes up stories to boost his ego in an attempt to impress his mates, who hardly ever believe any of his tales. The actor has gone on to star in other projects including White Gold and Doctor Who, and has also starred on 2:22 Ghost Story on the West End. He shares two sons, Harrison, 12 and Jude, 10, with his wife, Clair. The pair, who married in 2012, live in Chelmsford, Essex. Jay and Clair co-host a podcast, In Sickness And In Health, and invited their kids onto it for a chat.

Speaking about why he doesn't like that people know who his dad is, Jude explained: "I don't like it. People come up to me and go, 'Is your dad famous?' And it's like what am I meant to say? I don't want to brag to people."

© Dave Benett Cast members Che Walker, Joe McFadden, Stacey Dooley, Donna Air, James Buckley and Letitia Hector bow at the curtain call



Blake Harrison - Neil Sutherland

Blake played Neil, the group's most dim-witted member who had a degree of wide-eyed innocence, and often inadvertently ruins the group's plans. His TV career has been seriously impressive, and he has starred in shows including I Hate Suzie, The Great, World on Fire, A Very English Scandal and Still Up. Neil is married to Kerry Ann Lynch, and the pair share two children, a son and a daughter whose names are kept out of the spotlight.

© Gareth Cattermole Blake Harrison attends the Vanity Fair EE BAFTA Rising Star Party at Pavyllon London on January 31, 2024



Speaking about keep a family life balance with work to The Telegraph, he said: "My wife is incredibly understanding and knows how much my career means to me [...], but I still have times throughout the year when I’m not working, and probably have more time with my children than most dads who work a 9-to-5." He also shared his concerns for his children going on social media in the same conversation, saying: "God, I don’t think I’d be on it if I wasn’t an actor."

"There’s so many things it negatively affects – the tribal mentality of the country is exacerbated by it, the negativity and vitriol, mental health problems. I know it will happen, but I’m not looking forward to my daughter getting on. Everything’s worse because of it. I actually feel sorry for the generations after me."