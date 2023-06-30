Alan Arkin dead: 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor was 89

Rest in peace, Alan Arkin. The actor, beloved for his Oscar-winning turn in 2006's Little Miss Sunshine and a very long list of film and theater performances, has died at age 89.

RELATED: Stars we've lost in 2023

The veteran star's family told People in a statement: "Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."

Alan Arkin was Michael Douglas' co-star

In just 14 minutes of screentime in Sunshine, Alan stole the show — and nabbed the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award — as exasperated family patriarch Edwin Hoover in the family road trip comedy.

RELATED: A look back at the 2023 Oscars

More recently, he starred with Michael Douglas in Netflix's series The Kominsky Method, earning multiple nominations. He earned his fourth and final Oscar nomination in Ben Affleck's 2012 historical drama Argo.

WATCH: Movie stars gone too soon

Alan was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1934, and his family moved to Los Angeles when he was still a child — but arguably held onto that NYC accent and sensibility, parlaying it into countless performances, many of them tinged with biting comedy, in film, TV, and theater. His interest in the arts began early, and he took acting classes as a kid.

Alan Arkin is honored with a Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Following an incomplete stint at Bennington College in Vermont and work with a folk group called The Tarriers (they scored a top 5 hit with "The Banana Boat Song"), Alan relocated to Chicago in 1960, and honed his comedy chips with the legendary improvisational troupe Second City. By 1961, he'd moved on to Broadway in a Second City-themed show. He won his Tony Award just two years later in Enter Laughing.

Alan Arkin during 18th International Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala

His big-screen breakthrough came in 1967 via Norman Jewison's comedy The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming. Other notable onscreen turns, among many, include the Audrey Hepburn thriller Wait Until Dark, The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter, Catch-22, Gattaca, America’s Sweethearts, Grosse Point Blank, Mother Night, The Pentagon Papers and several Pink Panther films, where he'd replaced Peter Sellers as Inspector Closeau.

RELATED: Alan's Little Miss Sunshine costar Abigail Spencer's wedding

He is survived by his sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony Arkin; Adam is himself a well-known actor and director seen in shows like Chicago Hope, 8 Simple Rules and Sons of Anarchy.