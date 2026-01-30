Death in Paradise fan favourite navigates major 'challenge' in new look at season 15

The BBC has shared a new look at Death in Paradise season 15, showing DI Mervin Wilson meeting his half-brother, Solomon, for the first time.

The new season returns viewers to the tranquil yet crime-filled Caribbean island of Saint Marie, where Mervin tackles a fresh slate of twisty cases while trying to build a relationship with his recently discovered (and mysterious) half-brother, Sol.

© BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin DI Mervin Wilson (DON GILET), Solomon Clarke (DANIEL WARD)

Mervin's big challenge for Death in Paradise season 15

Speaking to press ahead of the new season, the show's star Don Gilet teased one of the major challenges facing his character, reflecting on the huge differences between Mervin and Sol, who is played by Daniel Ward.

"Mervin and Solomon as brothers couldn't be any more opposed, which makes the drama, which makes the entertainment," he explained. "Mervin's always wanted a family. He didn't think he had anything beyond the mother that he came searching for and, unfortunately, by the time he got there, she'd already died.

WATCH: Mervin meets his half-brother in new look at season 15

"But to find a brother was a dream he never even thought he could have, and then he finds out that he's so opposite him in every way possible. He's a larger-than-life character."

Contrasting Sol's easy-going nature with Mervin's preference for routine, Don said that is one of the biggest challenges for Mervin to navigate.

"It's just at odds with everything, every which way, that Mervin would like a brother to be. And I think it's enjoyable watching how they work together, or not, as the case may be.

"He's now wondering, be careful what you wish for. But I suppose this familial imperative Mervin has, that he's always wanted, is going to be a challenge as he continues to embrace Sol as a member of his family."

© BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin Solomon Clarke (DANIEL WARD)

Who are the guest stars in Death in Paradise season 15?

As well as the returning cast – which includes Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn, Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey, Shaquille Ali-Yebuah as Sebastian Rose and Shantol Jackson as DS Naomi Thomas – the new season also promises a fresh slate of guest talent.

One of the most exciting names on the guest star list is Happy Valley's Siobhan Finneran. Other names include Steffan Rhodri (Gavin & Stacey), Sean Delaney (Killing Eve), Sarah Hadland (Miranda), Hermione Norris (Cold Feet) and Julian Rhind-Tutt (Green Wing).

© BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin Siobhan plays Fleur Edwards

Rounding out the guest cast are Scarlett Alice Johnson (EastEnders), Ben Willbond (Ghosts) and West End star Gary Wilmot.

The team will also be joined by regular newcomer Catherine Garton, who plays new sergeant Mattie Fletcher.

Death in Paradise season 15 returns to BBC One and iPlayer on 30 January.