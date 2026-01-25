What's on TV this week: 5 must-watch shows on the BBC, Netflix, Apple TV and more

If, like me, you're still mourning the loss of The Traitors and wondering what to fill the bingeable hole in your viewing schedule, you'll be pleased to know there's a whole new slate of TV that's sure to keep you glued to your sofa this week.

From the long-awaited fourth instalment of Netflix's hit period drama Bridgerton to Sky and NOW's gritty new crime thriller Under Salt Marsh, here are five TV shows worth having on your radar over the coming days…

1/ 5 © Courtesy of Netflix Take That Take That fans, unite! Netflix is offering a closer look at the iconic British band behind hits like "Patience", "Never Forget" and "Rule the World". The three-part documentary features never-before-seen archival footage charting the band's rise and fall, as well as the record-breaking reunion of one of the UK's most iconic boy bands. Take That lands on Netflix on Tuesday

WATCH: Shrinking season 3 trailer

2/ 5 © Apple Shrinking season 3 Apple TV's highly anticipated third season of Shrinking arrives this week, with Jeff Daniels and Michael J. Fox making their debut appearances on the hit show. Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, the comedy drama follows grieving therapist Jimmy, who breaks with his training and ethics by telling his clients exactly what he thinks. Shrinking has a near-perfect 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with many hailing it as an underrated series that expertly balances grief and comedy. It's no wonder the show is such a hit, coming from creators Bill Lawrence (Scrubs, Ted Lasso) and Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), alongside Jason (Forgetting Sarah Marshall) himself. If the first two seasons are anything to go by, viewers are in for a treat this time around. Shrinking season three lands on Apple TV on Wednesday

3/ 5 © LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 I'm sure even the dearest of gentle readers will be bouncing up and down in anticipation of Bridgerton season four. Told in two parts, the first instalment shifts the story to the second eldest Bridgerton brother, Benedict, who meets a captivating young woman at his mother Violet's masquerade ball. As a huge fan of the show, I can't wait to see its return – especially as Sophie and Benedict's story is my personal favourite from the books. This instalment is sure to deliver all the high-society drama and romantic yearning that made the previous seasons such a hit. Bridgerton season four part one lands on Netflix on Thursday

4/ 5 © Sky UK Under Salt Marsh From the Montana Dutton family ranch to the fictional Welsh town of Morfa Halen, Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly is taking on a whole new role in this gritty crime drama. The six-parter follows former detective Jackie, who makes a discovery that pulls her back into a life she thought she'd left behind, while also forcing a reunion with her estranged police partner. Fans of crime dramas like Stella, The Pembrokeshire Murders and Broadchurch are bound to love Under Salt Marsh. The series centres on a compelling detective duo, while the mystery unfolds against a gritty yet beautiful Welsh backdrop that adds an extra layer of atmosphere to the story. Under Salt Marsh lands on Sky and NOW on Friday