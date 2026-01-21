Death in Paradise viewers 'gutted' at cast member change after 7 years

It's been a big week for Death in Paradise fans, as the much-anticipated line-up for season 15 was announced on Tuesday.

Alongside the return of Don Gilet as DI Mervin Wilson, Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson and Shantol Jackson as Detective Sergeant Naomi Thomas, the guest cast includes a slate of acclaimed acting talent such as Siobhan Finneran, Sarah Hadland and Steffan Rhodri.

One familiar face notably absent from the line-up, however, is Ginny Holder's Sergeant Darlene Curtis. Ginny first appeared in the show in 2018 as a local resident, before later becoming a much-loved sergeant in the Saint Marie police force.

The BBC confirmed the sad news of Ginny's departure via Instagram, and fans were quick to share their disappointment before bidding a fond farewell to the actress.

WATCH: Death in Paradise Season 14 Trailer

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon Death in Paradise fans bid farewell to Darlene The announcement was shared alongside a video compilation of Darlene's best moments. "Sadly, we're saying goodbye to Darlene this series," the caption read. "Ginny Holder has been a much-loved cast member, and we're hugely grateful to her for bringing her talent, personality and energy to Officer Darlene Curtis. "We wish her all the best – maybe we'll catch up with her in Saint Marie down the line!"

© Photo: BBC Fans were quick to share their disappointment, with one writing: "Awwh no. I can't describe how much Darlene has made such a lovely impact, Ginny played Darlene so well and it's very sad to see her go." Meanwhile, another said: "No, I'm gutted. She's a breath of fresh air and her character has developed brilliantly over the series," while a third added: "Darlene was a PERFECT character for the show! She had her 'network' but she also showed a lot of common sense and compassion. I'll miss her! Thanks for your wonderful work, Ginny!"

© BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin Meet Death in Paradise's new sergeant While fans bid a fond farewell to Darlene, there's a new sergeant on the block that promises to bring her own exciting spin on the show. Speaking to press ahead of season 15's launch, Catherine Garton, who joins the cast as Sergeant Mattie Fletcher, reflected on her debut. "Honestly, it's been an absolute privilege working with this cast, working with this crew, has been a blessing. I couldn't have imagined my year going any better," she said.

© BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Lou Denim Catherine admitted she hadn't watched the show before landing the role, but quickly became a fan once she started. "I was like, 'Oh, how haven't I watched this? This is a bit of me,'" she said. It was only after sharing the news with friends that Catherine realised just how beloved the series is. "It's absolutely massive. It's an absolute machine. And when I realised that, I felt a bit of pressure, but then going into such a great team, that pressure just relieved," she explained.

© BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Lou Denim Who is Sergeant Mattie Fletcher? Catherine plays Sergeant Mattie Fletcher, a tenacious, sassy and determined young officer who works closely with the Saint Marie team, particularly Officer Sebastian Rose, played by Shaquille Ali-Yebuah. Speaking about their on-screen dynamic, Shaquille said: "It's just great to see them both together. And because they both grew up on the island of Saint Marie, they have so much in common and so much to go to bounce off with each other, so there's much more understanding with them. "Sergeant Fletcher is very hands-on, and Seb's always thinking outside the box on something totally different. So when those two come together, it's interesting to watch."

© BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin As for what viewers can expect from Mattie in season 15, Catherine teased: "Expect some action. Someone who's lovable and who's trying their best, but almost to a fault. "She has something to prove to herself and to others and sometimes she can do that to her detriment, but it comes from a place of passion. They will see ups, downs and lots of sass!"

Death in Paradise season 15 returns to BBC One and iPlayer on 30 January.