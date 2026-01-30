Bridgerton viewers issue same complaint after long-awaited season 4 release

Bridgerton viewers have issued the same complaint following the long-awaited release of season four, which arrived on Netflix on Thursday 29 January.

The latest season of the hit period drama, which is based on Julia Quinn's bestselling novels, follows the bohemian second Brigerton son, Benedict (Luke Thompson), and his Cinderella-style romance with maid Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Luke plays the eligible Benedict Bridgerton in the Netflix series

Viewers have been waiting for almost two years for the new season, with series three having premiered back in May 2024. The new episodes are being released in two parts, with the first four episodes available to stream now.

Fans will have to wait almost a month for the release of part 2 on 26 February, and it's safe to say that they aren't happy about it.

WATCH: Are you watching season 4?

What have viewers said about season 4?

Taking to X, viewers complained about the gap between part 1 and part 2, with one person writing: "Seriously, why do I gotta wait 'til Feb 26 just to watch the rest?" while another added: "Why does @netflix keep putting #bridgerton in 2 parts? As if we don't already wait long enough as it is."

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Yerin Ha stars as maid Sophie Baek

A third viewer penned: "How am I expected to wait a whole MONTH after THAT part 2 teaser," while another remarked: "Why doesn't Netflix just start doing weekly drops instead of this weird two part thing? They could just drop 2 eps each week instead if they wanna do a binge/weekly hybrid."

However, not all viewers were disappointed about the break in the season.

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX The series focuses on the love story between Benedict and Sophie

Some viewers hailed the new series as the best so far. One person penned: "Best bridgerton season so far. Amazing how well they adapted the best book, even with the few differences," while another added: "Season 4 has to be one of the best seasons of the whole show. The way everything is flowing so smoothly, nothing feels rushed. Each episode is a breath of fresh air, and the acting so far has been splendid. I can't wait for the remaining episodes."

What is Bridgerton season 4 about?

The upcoming series, which comes from Shondaland and showrunner Jess Brownell, sees second Bridgerton son Benedict take centre stage. While both of his brothers are happily married, Benedict is unwilling to settle down – that is, until he meets a masked, enchanting Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball.

The synopsis continues: "With the reluctant help of his sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Benedict sets out in society to uncover the young lady’s identity. But in fact, his heart's desire is not in society at all — she is a resourceful maid called Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), working for the formidable Lady of the house, Araminta Gun (Katie Leung)."

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Isabella Wei as Posy Li, Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun, Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li in season four

When fate reunites Benedict with Sophie, he is forced to wrestle between the reality of his affection for this intriguing maid and the fantasy of the Lady in Silver — unaware that they are the same person.

The synopsis concludes: "Will Benedict's inability to see these women as one in the same derail the undeniable spark between him and Sophie? And can love truly conquer anything — even a cross-class connection forbidden by society?"

© Liam Daniel/Netflix Part 2 arrives on 26 February

Expanding on the show's Cinderella trope, showrunner Jess told HELLO! and other press at the show's season of love event last year: "It's been really exciting to try and shake [Benedict] out of his normal routine. And I think the only way we were able to do that is with a character as dynamic as Sophie.

"She is based on a Cinderella trope, but she is no damsel in distress," continued Jess. "She is someone who has chess moves and is always thinking three steps ahead. She's going to throw Benedict for a loop, and Yerin brings this incredible feistiness, humour, and vulnerability to the role. We're so lucky to have her."

Bridgerton season 4 part 1 is available to stream now. Part 2 arrives on 26 February.