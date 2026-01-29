Bridgerton season 4, part 1 review: As enchanting as ever with a Cinderella-style twist

Bridgerton is back with a fresh serving of high society scandal and regency-era romance. Four seasons into its run, Netflix's period hit is just as enchanting as ever, with plenty of yearning and a Downton Abbey meets Cinderella story to keep things fresh.

Shonda Rhimes' steamy period drama became a phenomenon overnight when it first debuted on Christmas Day in 2020, providing the perfect escape for viewers in the depths of a global pandemic, and launching its relatively unknown young actors to international stardom.

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Yerin Ha stars as Sophie Baek in Bridgerton

Each series of the dizzyingly glamorous drama, which is adapted from Julia Quinn's bestselling novels, has focused on different members of the Bridgerton family. In season one, Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) fell head over heels for Regé-Jean Page's Duke of Hastings; Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) found his soulmate in Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) in the second outing; and the third season focused on Colin Bridgerton's (Luke Newton) friends-to-lovers arc with Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), while simultaneously featuring the love story of Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and John Stirling (Victor Alli).

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX The chemistry between Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha is undeniable

Taking centre stage in season four is Benedict (Luke Thompson), the rebellious, bohemian second Bridgerton son, who, when we meet him in the opening episode, has not one but two women in his bedchamber. This, of course, is to the great horror of his mother, Lady Violet (Ruth Gemmell), who sets out in search of her son after he fails, yet again, to turn up to a family gathering.

WATCH: Are you watching season 4?

Violet quickly reminds Benedict that, despite constantly missing family events and "debauching himself" over the summer, he still has duties to fulfil – including helping his single sisters find husbands and securing a match for himself.

Luke takes centre stage as Benedict

Luckily for Benedict – and in true Bridgerton fashion – a grand masquerade ball is taking place that evening, with plenty of the Ton's suitable young ladies on the guest list.

Among the crowd is maid Sophie Beck (Yerin Ha), who has managed to sneak her way into the ball disguised as a masked debutante. She catches Benedict's eye, quashing his hopes of steering clear of London's marriage market for the season. But when she leaves the ball without giving her name, Benedict is intent on discovering her true identity.

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Part 1 is now available on Netflix

Ha is a brilliant heroine, and while there's notably less steam compared to Penelope and Colin's season three romance, the chemistry between the two leads is palpable and a joy to watch.

Subscribe to our What to Watch newsletter to read HELLO!'s full review.