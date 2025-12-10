Lady Danbury gets an MBE: see Adjoa Andoh's touching moment with Prince William at Windsor Castle – best photos

You might know her as the formidable Lady Danbury from Netflix's hit period dramas Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – or perhaps you spotted her on ITV providing commentary during the King's coronation in May 2023. Or maybe, like me, you have admired Adjoa Andoh ever since her Doctor Who days as Martha Jones's mother, Francine.

As of Wednesday morning, you can now know her as Adjoa Andoh MBE. The actress, writer and director has been awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire by Prince William at Windsor Castle, in recognition of her extensive services to drama and a remarkable career spanning four decades.

See the best photos from Adjoa's royal outing at Windsor Castle, as well as a candid moment of laughter with Prince William, below.

© Alamy Live News. Prince William awarded her with the medal An MBE to mark her career in TV and film Prince William was on honours duties on Wednesday, and he shared a warm exchange with Adjoa – who looked elegant in a plush, white ankle-grazing dress with a structured collar and button detailing – before presenting her with her medal. Adjoa was joined by some of her loved ones, who were standing proudly behind her as she spoke with the prince.

© Getty Images Adjoa marked the occasion with a ankle-grazing white dress Best known globally for her role as Lady Danbury, Adjoa, 62, has appeared in numerous British TV favourites over the years. Her credits include Doctor Who, Casualty, The Witcher, The Red King, CBBC spy series MI High and crime dramas such as Broadchurch, Line of Duty and Death in Paradise. A celebrated stage performer too, she has starred in Richard II at Shakespeare's Globe (which she also co-directed), Troilus and Cressida with the Royal Shakespeare Company and Great Expectations at Bristol Old Vic.

© Alamy Live News. The pair shared a candid moment deep in conversation But her talents don't stop there. Adjoa has served on RADA's audition panel and as a director for more than two decades, taught at Rose Bruford College and narrated more than 250 audiobooks – including Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Americanah and Agatha Christie's Marple: Twelve New Mysteries.

© Getty Images The Lady Danbury actress looked upon her award with pride Queen Camilla is a secret Bridgerton fan Bridgerton may have its own queen ruling over the Ton, but the hit series has also found favour with royalty in real life. Back in May 2024, Queen Camilla admitted she was a fan of Bridgerton herself when she made a special royal visit to the Chelsea Flower Show with the King. Embarking on a tour of a garden inspired by Penelope Featherington (played by Nichola Coughlan) from the hit show, Camilla admitted: "I watched the first lot."

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Adjoa has starred in every season of Bridgerton Who does Adjoa Andoh play in Bridgerton? Adjoa stars as Lady Agatha Danbury, one of the most influential – and respected – women in high society. Known for her wisdom, sharp wit and strategic mind, she's a trusted confidante of Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) and one of the few characters to appear in all three seasons of Bridgerton as well as the Queen Charlotte prequel series.

© Alamy Live News. The actress laughed while speaking to the prince Speaking to Ateh Jewel on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast, Adjoa shared why she loves being part of the show. "Everybody's welcome. Everybody," she said. "Every single person who wants to watch it is welcome. It doesn't matter your race, your gender, your sexuality, your income bracket. Whatever floats your boat, it's there for you. And I like being part of that offer." As for the one thing she'd change? "I never get to be in scenes with Polly Walker, who plays Lady Featherington," the actress said. "Polly Walker is a don. I've loved her work for ever. I have lots of favourites [on the show] but I would like to have some scenes with her.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Congratulations Adjoa! "There's a lot of fabulous older women in that show, you know," Adjoa continued. "Who actually watches the majority of television, who buys the majority of theatre and cinema tickets? It's women over 40. So, let's see women over 40 and their stories on screen, please."

Congratulations, Adjoa! Here's to many more years of portraying powerful female stories on screen.