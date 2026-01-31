5 incredible Casualty spoilers for 7 February

This week's episode of Casualty was incredibly moving as Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill) bravely returned to work after she was sexually assaulted, although her move also came with its own struggles.

This week's episode sees her issue-based storyline continue as the nurse endeavours to treat patients.

Another major plot point that's been hanging in the air has been Dylan Keogh's (Will Beck) parental relationship with new junior doctor Matty Linklater (Aron Julius), although the latter is unaware of their family link.

Fans also discovered last week that junior doctor Kim Chang (Jasmine Bayes) was suffering with an eating disorder, although this storyline won't be picked up this week.

1/ 5 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Matty isn't enthused about the exercise Matty endangers his life In a bid to impress the CQC, Flynn Byron (Olly Rix) organises a training simulation for the staff. Noticing his PPE is out of date, Matty doesn't take the exercise seriously and fails to secure it properly. However, when it becomes clear that the simulation has turned into a real outbreak, Matty is concerned to find that he's been exposed to a pathogen. Has he just put his life in peril?



2/ 5 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Dylan worries about his secret son Flynn and Dylan come to blows Dylan's anxiety is understandably high after learning his son was exposed to something deadly. However, when he discovers that Flynn knows more about the situation than he's letting on, Dylan can't contain his rage and the pair come to blows.



3/ 5 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Faith has been staying away from Iain Faith fights for her relationship Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) and Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) have been odds for all this boxset, with Faith only involving Iain in her life after discovering that she's carrying his child. Faith turns down Iain's suggestion of getting back together but following a conversation with Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless), she decides to fight for Iain. However, when Iain catches the eye of a woman at the bar, is Faith too late?



4/ 5 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Jan is at her wit's end Jan warms to Ashley The paramedics are consistently being hit with prank calls, irritating Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) to no end. When Teddy Gowan's (Milo Clarke) girlfriend, Ashley (Hannah Treylen) is discharged, Jan approaches her to help with the situation.

