Knight of the Seven Kingdoms star Dexter Sol Ansell has a very famous dad

Fans of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, have found themselves charmed by Egg, the young squire played by Dexter Sol Ansell.

At just 11 years old, Dexter steals every scene he stars in alongside Ser Duncan the Tall, played by Irish actor Peter Claffey, 29, and when you find out who the young actor's dad is, it's no surprise he's so confident on camera.

© WireImage Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell are the stars of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

Dexter Sol Ansell's parents

Spoilers ahead – in episode three of Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, it is revealed that little Egg isn't the lowborn squire he has claimed to be and is, in fact, part of the royal Targaryen family, who ruled when the series is set – a century before the original Game of Thrones series.

While Egg might be part of Game of Thrones royalty, in real life the actor who plays him hails from X Factor royalty, with his dad part of G4, the pop opera band who appeared in series one of X Factor in 2004, coming second to Steve Brookstein.

© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Jonathan Ansell is the father of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms star Dexter Sol Ansell

That's right, Dexter's dad is the spikey-haired blonde frontman of G4, Jonathan Ansell, who is now 43. While two decades have passed since he starred on X Factor, G4 is still going strong, with a nationwide tour taking place this year.

© PA Images via Getty Images G4 during their X Factor days in 2004

Dexter's mum, Debbie King, has a showbiz background too, hosting quiz shows including ITV's Quizmania. Debbie and Jonathan are also parents to Dexter's sister, Siena Ansell, who regularly appears in stage shows, most recently as the lead, Ariel, in The Little Mermaid.

© Getty Images Jonathan Ansell, Dexter Sol Ansell and their family are all part of the entertainment industry

The Ansell family are extremely close, with Jonathan often sharing videos of their outings and escapades – including an exceptionally cute clip of him and Dexter singing and dancing to Chappell Roan's performance of Pink Pony Club at Reading Festival last summer. Watch the adorable clip below…

Jonathan's G4 bandmates are just as close to Dexter, with the whole group attending the UK premiere of Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Speaking of his pride over his son's burgeoning career, Jonathan wrote on Instagram after attending the German premiere of the HBO show: "Walking out on the red carpet in Berlin last night for little Dexter's world premiere of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms was a deeply special and humbling moment in our lives as a family."

© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Dexter Sol Ansell with his dad and his G4 bandmates

"Seeing how comfortable Dexter was striding out to the bank of photographers and working his way along the press line with a confidence I could have only dreamt of as a child blew me away!! But the most special sight was his desire to meet and sign every single poster and picture for the packed wall of fans. With a warm smile and grateful thanks for their attendance. This genuinely was his own choice and touched me massively as I feel just the same about those who support the creative arts of any kind. Without you, we would all be nothing!"

Dexter Sol Ansell's career so far

© AFP via Getty Images Dexter Sol Ansell starred in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

While Egg is Dexter's biggest role to date, he has also appeared in Emmerdale as Lucas Taylor between 2019 and 2021, as well as playing young Coriolanus Snow in the Hunger Games prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.