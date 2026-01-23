Viewers 'absolutely hooked' on new 6-part drama after long-awaited release

Viewers who tuned into the long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, have hailed the new fantasy drama as "brilliant".

The series, which takes place a century before the events of original series Game of Thrones, and 100 years after the beginning of spin-off House of The Dragon, centres around two underdogs, Ser Duncan the Tall, a young but courageous knight, and Egg, his small-in-stature young squire, as they travel Westeros.

Fans of David Benioff and D. B. Weiss' original HBO series had high expectations for the new spin-off, which was first announced back in 2021. While the series is a smaller-scale story that fans of the epic franchise are used to seeing, it's been praised for its focused storytelling, as well as for being lighter and more fast-paced. Plus, the show is created by Ira Parker (House of the Dragon) and author George R. R. Martin, who penned the fantasy novel series, so fans of the original material are in safe hands.

© 2025 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved Viewers praised episode one as "brilliant" What are viewers saying about the show? The opening episode went down a storm with viewers, who are already hooked on the drama. Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Thoroughly enjoyed. Brilliant cinematography and music. Much more lighthearted than the GoT brigade! Hooked already. Nothing like I thought it would be. Daniel Ings as Lyonel Baratheon was a hoot!" while another added: "The first episode of #AKnightOfTheSevenKingdoms was brilliant! Bring on the rest!" A third viewer penned: "Brilliant performances and stunning visuals. This spin-off truly does justice to GOT."

© 2025 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved The show is set a century before the events of Game of Thrones What is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms about? Set a century before the events of Game of Thrones, the series follows Ser Duncan the Tall, a young but brave knight, and Egg, a young squire. The duo, who are affectionately known as Dunk and Egg, wander Westeros together during a period of change for the Seven Kingdoms. The synopsis continues: "While the Targaryens still hold the Iron Throne, they are now without the dragons that made them so fearsome. "While the last dragon is still within living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits await these two unlikely heroes." The series is based on three novellas by George R.R. Martin, 1998's The Hedge Knight, 2003's The Sworn Sword and 2010's The Mystery Knight. The novels were later compiled into one volume, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

© 2025 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved Peter Claffey leads the series Who stars in the series? Peter Claffey (Wreck, Bad Sisters) leads the cast as Ser Duncan the Tall, alongside Dexter Sol Ansell (The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, The Midwich Cuckoos) as Egg. Meanwhile, Finn Bennett (True Detective, Domina, Liar) plays Aerion Targaryen, alongside Bertie Carvel (The Crown, Dalgliesh) as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford (Swift Street, Tiny Beautiful Things) as Tanselle, Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie, The Gentlemen) as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, Sam Spruell (Fargo, Doctor Who) as Maekar Targaryen and Ross Anderson (The Rig, Shetland) as Ser Humfrey Hardyng Other cast members include Edward Ashley (The Lost City of Z, Masters of the Air) as Ser Steffon Fossoway, Henry Ashton (My Lady Jane, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder) as Daeron Targaryen, Youssef Kerkour (Home, Significant Other) as Steely Pate, Daniel Monks (Kaos, Dead Hot) as Ser Manfred Dondarrion, Shaun Thomas (How to Have Sex, Four Lives) as Raymun Fossoway, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Avengers: Infinity War, The Agency) as Plummer, Steve Wall (Dune: Part Two, The English) as Lord Leo "Longthorn" Tyrell and Danny Webb (The Regime, Pennyworth) as Ser Arlan of Pennytree.

© 2025 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved The show has received mixed reviews What have critics said about the series? Meanwhile, the series received mixed reviews from critics, with The Independent describing the show as "odd" and "body fluid-drenched" in its two-star review, while The Guardian handed out three stars in its review of the "heartwarming underdog tale". Elsewhere, Forbes hailed episode one as a "tremendously fun and charming premiere", while The Hollywood Reporter described the series as a "smaller, smarter, funnier and more charming glimpse into George R.R. Martin's bigger-is-better realm".