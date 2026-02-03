Kelly Clarkson quits daytime TV show in unexpected news

Kelly Clarkson announced the end of her Emmy Award-winning talk show on Monday, revealing that the daytime series would conclude in the fall of 2026 after seven seasons on the air.

The mother of two shared the unexpected news via Instagram, with the words printed on a colorful pink background. "I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at The Kelly Clarkson Show, both in Los Angeles and New York," she began.

"There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner."

© Instagram Kelly announced the end of her talk show on Monday

Kelly continued that she wanted to "prioritize" her kids, whom she shared with her ex-husband and former manager, Brandon Blackstock, who passed away in August 2025 following a battle with melanoma.

"This was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show," she wrote. "Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives." She is a mom to 11-year-old River and nine-year-old Remington.

"This isn't goodbye. I'll still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time…you never know where I might show up next," the "Since U Been Gone" singer added.

© Getty Images The singer has hosted the show since 2019

"For now, I want to thank y'all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years."

See Kelly on her hit talk show below...

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson floored by birthday surprise from Ben Affleck

Several of Kelly's friends and peers took to the comment section to share their support, with Scandal star Kerry Washington writing: "You're amazing Kelly! Sending you so much love and gratitude," while comedian Fortune Feimster added: "You have been an amazing host. I was honored to have gotten to be on the show. Ten times. But who's counting. Here's to your next chapter!" and dancer Jenna Dewan chimed in: "You are amazing."

The show first premiered in September 2019 and was originally filmed in Los Angeles until it found a new home in New York in October 2023.

© Instagram The seventh season will end in Fall 2026

Kelly's ex-husband Brandon's illness affected her appearance on the show multiple times, particularly in March 2025 when several celebrities filled in for her as the host.

© Chris Polk/AMA2017 Kelly's ex-husband passed away in August 2025

Marvel star Simu Liu was the first to step into her shoes on March 3, followed by comedian Roy Wood Jr., actress Wanda Sykes, singer Josh Groban and actress Brooke Shields. Kelly returned on March 20 to celebrate the show's 1,000th episode, and did not comment on her absence.

The 43-year-old then canceled her Vegas residency just a day before news broke of Brandon's passing on August 7. "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas. While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," she wrote on Instagram.