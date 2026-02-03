Sherri Shepherd's daytime talk show axed hours after Kelly Clarkson announces TV exit

Sherri Shepherd's popular daytime talk show, Sherri, has been canceled after four seasons on the air, in news that came just hours after Kelly Clarkson announced the end of her talk show.

Sherri, who previously co-hosted The View from 2007 to 2014, is a popular daytime star whose show has been nominated for six Daytime Emmy Awards in the past. Syndicated TV production company Debmar-Mercury revealed in a statement that Sherri would air its final episode in Fall 2026, after four successful seasons.

"This decision is driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production – which has found strong creative momentum this season – or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd," said Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus.

"We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms," they concluded. The show debuted in 2022, taking over the time slot of The Wendy Williams Show.

While Sherri has yet to break her silence on the news, she previously shared her excitement with fans when the show was renewed for a fourth season. "I don't take it for granted that people welcome me into their homes daily," she said in a statement.

"I work so hard to bring escapism to viewers' lives through joy, laughter and inspiration, and I'm grateful that the audience has embraced what we do. I look forward to raising the bar and turning up the volume as we plan for our season four return."

The future of Sherri's peers in the daytime talk show space has been thrown into doubt following the news that both Sherri and Kelly, who hosts The Kelly Clarkson Show, will no longer be on our screens. Other notable daytime TV faces include Tamron Hall, Jennifer Hudson and Drew Barrymore.

Kelly announced that her show was ending after seven seasons via an Instagram statement on Monday, which came hours before news broke of Sherri's cancellation. "There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons," she wrote in her statement.

"I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner."

The singer added that she wanted to "prioritize" her young children, River, 11, and Remy, nine, as they entered the "next chapter of their lives".

"This isn't goodbye. I'll still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time…you never know where I might show up next," she concluded.

Kelly's ex-husband and the father of her kids, Brandon Blackstock, tragically passed away in August 2025 after a battle with melanoma, which led her to step back from public life to support River and Remy. She returned to kick off the seventh season of her show in September 2025.