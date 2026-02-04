BBC thrills with forgotten crime thriller hailed as 'great experience'

The BBC recently added the forgotten crime thriller Looted to its library, and fans have been praising the forgotten drama as a "great experience" and "excellent".

The film was first released back in 2019, premiering at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, before going on general release the following year.

Looted served as director Rene Pannevis' first feature film; the Dutch-born writer and director has gone on to work on The Tower and The Other Fellow.

The movie was filmed over 17 days and partially based on the director and writer's real-life experience, having grown up with car thieves as friends and caring for a father who fell ill due to exposure to asbestos.

The film's synopsis reads: "Rob lives his life at 100mph, carefully balancing carjacking schemes and caring for his dying father. But one risky job could bring it all crashing down."

Who stars in Looted?

The film had a very small cast, with it being led by Charley Palmer Rothwell (Dunkirk) as Rob. He's joined by Thomas Turgoose (This Is England) as Leo and Morgane Polanski (Vikings) as Kasia.

© BBC The film starred Charley Palmer Rothwell, the son of Patsy Palmer

The cast is rounded out by Tom Fisher (Midsomer Murders) as Arnold, Anders Hayward (Summerwater) as JP and Stephen Uppal (Hollyoaks) as Jamie.

Fan response

Looted has been praised by fans and critics alike, and the crime drama has a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with this falling down to 89% from audiences.

One fan enthused: "It is such a great experience of cinema. Really enjoyed it," while a second added: "This film is a perfect insight into the daily lives that could occur in the lower end in British society. You can clearly see that the director/writer used some of his personal experiences which makes it all the more realistic. It'll hit you right in the feels."

© BBC Fans and critics praised the film

A third penned: "Gorgeous film with a great story. Loved the performances especially of the main actor," while a fourth mused: "A raw story of real life. Beautiful. Nice acting. It kept my attention from beginning until the end."

However, in a blistering review, one person said: "Too slow and dragged out. Don't watch this thinking it's a British cult classic, it's anything but."

© BBC Some were dismissive of the crime thriller

In a four-star review for The Guardian, Ellen E Jones said: "An impressive film about a pair of car thieves in the north of England combines social commentary, poignant drama and lyrical cinematography."