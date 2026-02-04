Robson Green's 'brilliant' new BBC series that viewers are binge-watching

Robson Green is a regular fixture on our screens at the moment thanks to his starring role in ITV's hit detective drama, Grantchester, which is currently airing its tenth season. But did you know that the 61-year-old also stars in a new BBC series that fans have been binge-watching?

The fourth season of Robson Green's Weekend Escapes arrived on BBC Two on January 5, and viewers have been loving the new ten-part programme.

For those unfamiliar with the travel show, it sees the Soldier Soldier actor explore his favourite parts of the UK, from his beloved North East England to the Scottish Borders and the Lake District. Joined by various famous friends along the way, including co-stars from Grantchester, sporting legends and celebrity chefs, Robson takes viewers along "roads less travelled", showcasing hidden gems across the country.

© Zoila Brozas,BBC Viewers have hailed the series as "brilliant" What have viewers said about the show? Viewers have hailed the show as "brilliant" and "fabulous" on social media. Commenting on one of Robson's Instagram posts about the latest series, one person wrote: "Absolutely loving this series... heartwarming," while another added: "Great Series. I binge watched them all yesterday. @robsongreenonthegram amazing places and lovely co-stars too." A third viewer penned: "I binged watched the whole series," while another added: "I could honestly watch Weekend Escapes all day every day and never get bored. One of the most uplifting programmes on the telly. Please never stop making them." It's no wonder the programme is a big hit with viewers. A relaxing tonic to the stresses of daily life, the series features breathtaking landscapes across the UK, whilst showcasing the restorative power of the outdoors as Robson takes part in various activities, such as wild swimming, foraging and coastal walks.

WATCH: Grantchester season 10 is currently airing on ITV

© BBC/Rivers Meet Productions/Signpost Entertainment/Zoila Brozas Robson is joined by Grantchester co-star Rishi Nair in the new season What is Robson Green's Weekend Escapes? The travel series follows Robson as he journeys up and down the country, exploring the scenic landscapes of locations like Northumberland and the Scottish Highlands. In the latest fourth season, Robson is joined by an array of famous faces, including singer KT Tunstall in her home territory of Fife, actor Mark Benton for a Scottish road trip to East Lothian and Grantchester co-star Rishi Nair to visit Northumberland.

© @BBC Studios The BBC has yet to recommission the show Will there be another season? The BBC has yet to recommission the travel show for a fifth season. However, given the show's popularity and its regular scheduling on BBC Two, we'd be surprised if the series wasn't renewed. Renewal announcements are typically made after a show's run, so now that the fourth season has ended, fans should expect to hear news about the programme's future soon.