Silent Witness viewers give verdict on series 29 after major change

Silent Witness made its anticipated return to our screens on Monday night with the premiere of its 29th season, and viewers have wasted no time giving their verdict on social media.
The long-running BBC crime drama, which stars Emilia Fox as Dr. Nikki Alexander and David Caves as Jack Hodgson, welcomed a big change to the new season, with Dr. Nikki and the gang relocating from London to Birmingham. At the end of season 27, Nikki was offered the opportunity to set up a new centre of excellence in Birmingham by the Home Office and accepted the role on the condition that Harriet Maven (Maggie Steed) was in charge.
Following the series 29 premiere, viewers shared their thoughts on the show's new home on social media. Keep reading to find out more…
Dr. Nikki and the team have located to Birmingham
What have viewers said about series 28?
Taking to social media, viewers praised the "strong" start to the season, with many fans pleased to see Dr. Nikki and the team back on their screens after almost a year's wait.
Praising the show's new setting, the Sir William Bowman Centre of Excellence in Birmingham, one person wrote: "Loved the start of the new series of Silent Witness. Love the new setup. The episode storyline had me gripped from the get go. Oh how I've missed it," while another added: "Well I'm impressed. That was such a strong start to the new series. Love the Bowman centre and the shots of Birmingham are superb! The show has hit the ground running in their new town."
A third viewer penned: "What a way to open the new series of #SilentWitness. Outstanding from all involved. The perfect start to life in Brum. Bring on tomorrow," while another added: "I love the bright atmosphere in the Bowman Centre and the team seem to have settled in seamlessly."
It's hardly surprising that viewers are already glued to the new season. The show has amassed a legion of dedicated fans over the last 30 years and has remained a cornerstone of the BBC's drama line-up, consistently drawing in large audiences thanks to its brilliant performances, compelling forensic-driven mysteries and, of course, the romance between Dr Nikki and Jack.
The team face their toughest cases yet in the new series
What is series 28 about?
In the new season, Dr. Nikki and the team open the doors to The Sir William Bowman Centre of Excellence in Birmingham for the first time as they prepare to face some of their toughest cases yet.
The series will tell five different stories over ten episodes, including Nikki and Jack's hunt for a suspected hitman and the investigation into a racially-motivated murder.
Speaking to HELLO! in July last year during filming for the new series, Emilia said she was enjoying shooting in Birmingham. "The people are very welcoming, but visually it feels completely different, and it allows us to explore a different area of the country," said the actress. "We're having a good time filming up here. I'm really enjoying it."
On what fans can expect from the new series, Emilia said: "Jack and Nikki are married, so you get a glimpse into their married life, and then being in Birmingham, it gives a whole new look to the show."
You may also like
Selin Hizli guest stars in the new season
Who stars in series 28?
Emilia Fox reprises her role as Dr. Nikki Alexander, alongside David Caves as Jack, Maggie Steed as Professor Harriet Maven and Francesca Mills as crime analyst Kit Brooks.
They're joined by a fresh set of guest stars, including Lydia Wilson (About Time), Chris Reilly (Slow Horses), Vinette Robinson (Boiling Point), Selin Hizli (Am I Being Unreasonable?), Ben Batt (Riot Women), Gerard Kearns (Waiting For The Out) Adam Rayner (Superman and Lois), Phaldut Sharma (EastEnders), Dino Fetscher (Fool Me Once), Cat Simmons (The Bill, Family Affairs), Chris Coghill (Slow Horses) and Mollie Winnard (All Creatures Great and Small).
Episodes air on Mondays and Tuesdays on BBC One and iPlayer
How to watch series 28
Series 28 of Silent Witness premiered on Monday 2 February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Episodes will air on Mondays and Tuesdays on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.