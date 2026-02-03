Silent Witness viewers give verdict on series 29 after major change

Dr. Nikki and the team have located to Birmingham

Taking to social media, viewers praised the "strong" start to the season, with many fans pleased to see Dr. Nikki and the team back on their screens after almost a year's wait.

Praising the show's new setting, the Sir William Bowman Centre of Excellence in Birmingham, one person wrote: "Loved the start of the new series of Silent Witness. Love the new setup. The episode storyline had me gripped from the get go. Oh how I've missed it," while another added: "Well I'm impressed. That was such a strong start to the new series. Love the Bowman centre and the shots of Birmingham are superb! The show has hit the ground running in their new town."

A third viewer penned: "What a way to open the new series of #SilentWitness. Outstanding from all involved. The perfect start to life in Brum. Bring on tomorrow," while another added: "I love the bright atmosphere in the Bowman Centre and the team seem to have settled in seamlessly."

It's hardly surprising that viewers are already glued to the new season. The show has amassed a legion of dedicated fans over the last 30 years and has remained a cornerstone of the BBC's drama line-up, consistently drawing in large audiences thanks to its brilliant performances, compelling forensic-driven mysteries and, of course, the romance between Dr Nikki and Jack.