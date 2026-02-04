WATCH: Sheinelle Jones tearfully reunites on TODAY with late husband Uche's care team on emotional day

Sheinelle Jones is remembering her late husband Uche Ojeh on his first birthday since his passing, honoring his memory in the most touching way.

In May of 2025, Sheinelle, 47, announced that Uche had died of aggressive glioblastoma, with the mom-of-three taking several months off the show to care for him and their three children.

She has since returned in full force, even assuming the role of Jenna Bush Hager's permanent co-host on the rebranded Fourth Hour of TODAY, and on February 4, 2026, his first birthday since his passing, she paid special tribute to him.

© NBC Sheinelle Jones welcomed the team that cared for her husband Uche Ojeh while he was in hospice

As can be seen in the video above, Sheinelle welcomed five of the women who were part of her late husband's hospice care team, tearfully greeting Jazzie Stickle, Denise James Wright, Nykyra Owens, Chanel Duff and Jessica Goldstein in the studio.

"I believe that they're our heroes. They deserve all the love and attention we can give them," Sheinelle herself said. On the show, the five spoke of their experiences working with Uche and Sheinelle, as well as being present to care for their kids as well, speaking of his humor and their family's heart.

To celebrate their work and their efforts, Sheinelle surprised them with a special all-inclusive trip to Mexico courtesy of Apple Vacations.