Jenna Bush Hager tearfully reveals permanent co-host — and TODAY with Jenna & Friends' new name

Almost a year after Hoda Kotb left TODAY's fourth hour, the show announced its newest permanent host. Jenna Bush Hager will be joined by TODAY anchor, Sheinelle Jones on the newly named show, TODAY with Jenna and Sheinelle. For eleven months, Jenna has been hosting with rotating guest hosts. But now, she is finally ready to welcome someone to sit with her at the desk! Watch the big reveal in the video above.

Through tears, Jenna said: "Over the last year, I have had the privilege of hosting this show with 60 incredible friends who all opened up to me, who inspired me. I've laughed, I've cried, I've made some incredible friends, and I've learned so much about myself."

She continued, announcing Sheinelle's new role: "Today I am so thrilled to announce I have found my forever friend, and we are going to start a brand new journey in January. I couldn't be more excited to share this person with you all."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Jenna and Sheinelle used to fill in for Kathy Lee Gifford and Hoda

Sheinelle has been part of the TODAY family since 2014, starting on the weekend editions and hosting the first hour. In May, she tragically lost her husband, Uche Ojeh to brain cancer. While her year has been supremely challenging, Sheinelle told Jenna: "It feels like Che's up there with God saying, 'Let's make this happen for Sheinelle."

Everyone at TODAY seemed happy for the journalist, with the crew cheering her on as she entered the stage. Jenna's former co-host, Hoda, congratulated Sheinelle as she wrote to Instagram: "Ok. I am weeping — just watched @jennabhager and @sheinelle_o show us what a match made in heaven looks like. So proud of you both…"