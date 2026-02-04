Kelly Clarkson teases return to TV while calling time on talk show

Amid rumors of a cancellation or conclusion in the pipeline, Kelly Clarkson confirmed on Monday, February 2 that The Kelly Clarkson Show will be coming to an end.

The inaugural American Idol champ, 43, shared a statement on her social media page revealing that the NBC Daytime Emmy-winning talk show will conclude after its currently airing seventh season.

However, with her announcement itself, she did leave the room open for future TV appearances. And we already know this won't be the last we see of her on the screen in the near future, too!

Kelly and The Voice

While Kelly has had a prolific on-screen career, her longest relationship outside of her talk show has been with NBC's own The Voice. She joined as a coach in 2018, staying consecutively until 2021.

She returned once again in 2023 but then left to focus on her talk show once it moved to New York City. While she said at the time she wasn't keen on returning, last year, it was announced that she'd join Adam Levine and John Legend for The Voice: Battle of Champions, aka season 29.

The season will premiere on February 23 and per NBC: "An iconic coaching panel will be featured as fan favorites Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine reclaim their red chairs."

"The landmark season will be infused with fast-paced, competitive elements, delivering a fresh twist on the format that raises the stakes for coaches and artists alike," it continued. In her own statement, Kelly herself affirmed: "You may catch me on The Voice from time to time…you never know where I might show up next."

The end of The Kelly Clarkson Show

The mom-of-two confirmed the end of her talk show after its seventh season on social media, citing a desire to spend more time with her kids River and Remington in the wake of the passing of their father, Kelly's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

"I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at [The Kelly Clarkson Show], both in Los Angeles and New York," she penned. "There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons."

"I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show, and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner."

Kelly then added: "Because of all that, this was not an easy decision — but this season will be my last hosting TKCS. Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives."

© Getty Images The singer will continue putting out new music and with her stage shows

The "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" singer still assured fans that she will continue to make music. "But for now, I want to thank y'all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years."