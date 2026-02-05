Call the Midwife creator confirms fan-favourite characters to feature in prequel series

After months of anticipation surrounding the Call the Midwife prequel, the show's creator Heidi Thomas has finally confirmed whose stories will be explored. The beloved BBC period drama has been airing since 2012, with the latest series following the Nonnatus House team as they move into the 1970s.

Exploring a new era of social change, including the Women's Liberation Movement and emerging health crises, the long-running drama shows no signs of slowing down. The BBC has confirmed that a prequel series and a spin-off film are both in the works, with further episodes of the main show also on the way. "Call the Midwife isn't going anywhere," the BBC said in a statement.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Judy Parfitt plays Sister Monica Joan int he current series

Heidi Thomas confirms the prequel series characters

While details had been kept under wraps, Heidi revealed at the Radio Times Covers Party 2026 that the prequel, set during the Second World War, will follow the origin stories of three fan favourites: Sister Julienne, Sister Evangelina and Sister Monica Joan.

The series will see the trio as young women adjusting to life and work in the East End. "They really do get thrown in at the deep end," she said.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Jenny has played Sister Julienne since the start

Despite the new timeline and younger versions of familiar faces, the upcoming series will retain the heart that has defined the show for over a decade. "You'll see a lot of women coming into their own... it's a programme that is going to be about strong women above all else," confirmed Heidi.

What is the Call the Midwife film about?

While details of the prequel are beginning to emerge, Heidi is remaining tight-lipped about plans for the film.

What we do know is that the movie will be set abroad and take place in 1972. Rumours have pointed to Australia as a possible location, though nothing has been officially confirmed. The film will feature characters from the existing series, with current cast members expected to reprise their roles.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Who do you think will be in the new film?

In an exclusive chat with HELLO! at the TV Choice Awards, actors Stephen McGann and Christopher Harper kept plot details under wraps, though Stephen joked: "He's terrible in it, I'm fantastic!"

Call the Midwife continues to air on BBC One and iPlayer on Sundays at 8pm.