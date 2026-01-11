Call the Midwife star teases 'heartfelt' season 15 storyline that will really move fans

Call The Midwife star Christopher Harper, who plays Trixie's brother Geoffrey, has teased that season 15 will "hit people's hearts" when it returns to the BBC on Sunday at 8 pm, picking up after the emotional Christmas special.

After making his debut in season 12, when he gave Trixie away at her wedding to Matthew Aylward, Geoffrey moved into Nonnatus House and soon formed a close friendship with Sister Veronica (Rebecca Gethings).

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Luke Ross Geoffrey Franklin (Christopher Harper) and Sister Veronica (Rebecca Gethings)

It's this storyline that Christopher teases will leave a lasting effect on audiences. Speaking to press at a BBC preview event ahead of the new season, the actor said: "I absolutely love playing Geoffrey, he's a complete joy. And where he goes this season with Sister Veronica is really heartfelt.

"He really does love her. He's got a sort of super-skill, which I really envy, which is that ability to really listen and understand and then turn it into a form of action which makes an impact."

WATCH: Call the Midwife season 15 first look

In the Christmas special, viewers saw Sister Veronica involved in the Turners' discovery of Esther Tang, May's birth mother, and Sister Veronica is later tasked with looking after Esther's daughter Beryl, who was found abandoned on the street.

When handing Beryl back over to her mother, Veronica fights back tears, hinting at a sense of longing in that classic Call the Midwife way: tender, restrained and quietly emotional.

"Rebecca's performance across this series is just phenomenal," Christopher said, before teasing what viewers can expect from where Geoffrey and Sister Veronica's relationship goes in the new instalment.

"I think it's again Call the Midwife being about people living their lives, doing the best they can, good people trying to do good things all the time.

"I think that's where the resonance really is with the storyline and where you see Geoffrey go, but also where you see Sister Veronica go. Maybe it's my age, I don't know, but it really rings true and I just know it's going to hit people's hearts."

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Luke Ross Geoffrey plays Trixie's older brother

What to expect from Call the Midwife season 15

Picking up after the events of the Christmas special, which saw half the cast journey overseas to Hong Kong, the new season returns them to business as usual in Poplar – but with a new decade comes a new era of social change.

The BBC teases that the new season will see: "The Nonnatus team grow increasingly concerned for the welfare of four young children. Sister Catherine faces her first solo delivery, and the midwives attend a women's lib meeting."

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Season 15 enters a whole new era

Who stars in Call the Midwife season 15?

The returning cast includes Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne, Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan and Helen George as Trixie Aylward.

Meanwhile, the Turner family is portrayed by Laura Main as Shelagh, Stephen McGann as Patrick and Max Macmillan as Timothy.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Judy Parfitt returns as Sister Monica Joan

Other Poplar regulars include Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle, Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle and Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson, Georgie Glen as Millicent Higgins, Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson and Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane.

The staff at Nonnatus House also includes Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica, Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland, Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford and Molly Vevers as Sister Catherine.

Call the Midwife season 15 returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 11 January at 8 pm.