Royal roles in Oscar history that were nominated for Academy Awards

The royal family have always been fascinating, and so it's little wonder that dozens of films have been made about the firm over the years. From period dramas to movies based on the Queen herself, here are the amazing roles that have earned stars Oscar nominations over the years...
Cate Blanchett – Elizabeth and Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Cate is one of the only actresses to be nominated for the same role twice! The actress portrayed Queen Elizabeth I in Elizabeth and its sequel ten years later, Elizabeth: The Golden Age. The Australian-born actress was born for the role of the Tudor Queen, and spoke about taking it on for a second time, telling Indie Wire: "There was never any hesitation, and when we began talking about it my questions concerned the story and the context because the character is infinitely fascinating – I think that goes without saying." Although Cate didn't win the Oscar for either nomination, she took home the award for The Aviator and Blue Jasmine.