Lorraine Kelly weighs in on Princess Kate security breach: 'It's extremely embarrassing'

Lorraine Kelly has weighed in on the security breach that has reportedly taken place at the London Clinic, the private hospital where the Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery in January.

The Lorraine host was talking to the show's Royal Editor Russell Myers about the breach, which has sparked an investigation at the hospital after it was claimed that staff had attempted to access Princess Kate's medical records.

Emphasising the importance of patient privacy within hospitals, Lorraine asked Russell: "Privacy is paramount for all of us so this is extremely embarrassing for the London Clinic, isn't it?"

Russell responded: "It's not only embarrassing but damaging to their reputation. Since the 30s' when they opened, they have looked after senior members of the Royal Family, including the late Queen, the late Duke of Edinburgh, and Princess Margaret. They've looked after prime ministers and presidents, John F. Kennedy was treated there in the 40s'. The list is endless."

He went on to add that while the hospital didn't comment on the nature of the investigation, they did say that "anyone, regardless of their social status, deserves to have their medical history remain private".

On Tuesday, The Mirror reported that at least one member of staff tried to access Kate's notes while she was a patient there in January.

During an interview with LBC on Wednesday, health minister Maria Caulfield said that the police "have been asked to look at" the allegations.

"My understanding is that police have been asked to look at it – whether they take action is a matter for them," she said. "But the Information Commissioner can also take prosecutions, can also issue fines, the NMC, other health regulators can strike you off the register if the breach is serious enough. So there are particularly hefty implications if you are looking at notes for medical records that you should not be looking at."

Princess Kate was admitted to hospital in January for planned abdominal surgery on January 16. She left after 13 days.

While details of the Princess' condition have not been revealed, Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private.

In a statement to The Mirror, The London Clinic said: "We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information."

In response to the report, Kensington Palace said: "This is a matter for The London Clinic."

The breach comes after footage emerged of Kate out shopping with the Prince of Wales at the weekend at the Windsor Farm Shop close to their Adelaide Cottage home in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Over the weekend, it was reported that due to the public speculation surrounding her absence, the princess might address her health when she makes a return to royal duties after Easter.