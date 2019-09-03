Strictly Come Dancing: Official pictures of contestants released

Michelle Visage
Michelle has been obsessed with ballroom dancing for years, despite NEVER taking a lesson. She "loves the tans, the hips, the fringe, the faces and the drama," so we think she'll feel right at home!
She is looking to be paired up with a dancer who is "creative at choreography, who has patience for all my endless chatter, and obviously we need to have a laugh to get through eight-hour rehearsals".
The 50-year-old star wants to make it to Blackpool as she is "extremely competitive". And let's hope she makes it far, as her friends RuPaul and Leah Remini want to come and watch her perform!