Heartbeat cast before and after: take a look at how stars have changed over the years

Remember this family favourite police drama?

Heartbeat cast before and after: take a look at how stars have changed over the years
Heartbeat cast before and after: take a look at how stars have changed over the years

How to make a balloon arch: 7 expert tips to create a colourful balloon garland for your home
Jenni McKnight
Nick Berry
Photo: © Rex
It hasn't aired a new episode since 2010 – but fans of Heartbeat are enjoying reminiscing over the family-favourite police drama thanks to re-runs on ITV3. Set in Yorkshire in the 1960s, Heartbeat followed the lives of a group of policemen and women in the Aidensfield and Ashfordly area. But what have the stars of the show been up to in the 28 years since they wrapped the series? Let's take a look…

Nick Berry

Nick Berry played PC Nick Rowan in Heartbeat for six years from series one to series seven – he even sang the theme tune to the show! Following his character's exit – he left for Canada – Nick had a successful career as a singer. His other most notable role included playing Simon Wicks in EastEnders from 1985 to 1990. He retired from acting in 2012 to be a stay-at-home father to his two sons.

Mark Jordan
Photo: © Twitter
Mark Jordan

Mark Jordan played PC Phil Bellamy for 15 years, leaving the show in its 17th season in 2007 when his character was tragically killed off. He was best known for his on/off relationship with barmaid Gina Ward, who he eventually married. Since his exit, Mark has continued to be a regular on TV, with roles in Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and Casualty. He also enjoyed a regular stint as Daz Spencer in Emmerdale from 2017 until 2019.

Tricia Penrose
Photo: © Rex
Tricia Penrose

Tricia played barmaid Gina Ward from 1993 until the show's end in 2010. She was equally recognised for her eye-catching 60s outfits as she was for her singing in the show. She has kept a low profile since Heartbeat ended but does now appear on radio.

Joe McFadden
Photo: © Rex
Joe McFadden

Strictly winner Joe McFadden may be recognised for his moves on the dancefloor now, but he once played PC Joe Mason from 2007 until 2010. He moved into roles on Casualty and then Holby City, and of course, lifted the Glitterball trophy alongside Katya Jones in 2017.

Jason Durr
Photo: © Rex
Jason Durr

Jason held the role of PC/DC Mike Bradley from 1997 until 2003. Following his exit, he enjoyed appearances in Lewis, New Tricks, and Midsomer Murders. Since 2016, he has been playing Nurse David Hide in Casualty.

Nikki Sanderson
Photo: © Rex
Nikki Sanderson 

While her time on the show may have been brief compared to most, Nikki played popular Dawn Bellamy from 2008 to 2009. Nikki is now best known for her role as Maxine Minnver in Hollyoaks, which she has been playing since 2012. 

Derek Fowlds
Photo: © Rex
Derek Fowlds

Derek sadly passed away in January aged 82, but he will always be remembered for his role as Sgt Oscar Blaketon, which he played for 18 years! Following his character's heart attack in season eight, he became owner of the Aidensfield Arms pub. After the series came to an end he had roles in other TV shows like Casualty, Doctors, and Yes Minister. 

William Simons
Photo: © Rex
William Simons

Another cast member who sadly passed away in June 2019 at the age of 78. William played PC Alf Ventress from season one right until the end in 2010. His other acting credits include The Bill, Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Casualty.

Bill Maynard
Photo: © Rex
Bill Maynard

Who doesn't remember Bill Maynard's character Greengrass? Bill played the role from 1992 until 2000 and was known as the loveable rogue who caused trouble for the local constables. A regular fixture on British TV, Bill appeared in Carry On films during the 1970s and also starred in Oh No, It’s Selwyn Froggitt. He sadly passed away in 2018 aged 82.

