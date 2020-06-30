It hasn't aired a new episode since 2010 – but fans of Heartbeat are enjoying reminiscing over the family-favourite police drama thanks to re-runs on ITV3. Set in Yorkshire in the 1960s, Heartbeat followed the lives of a group of policemen and women in the Aidensfield and Ashfordly area. But what have the stars of the show been up to in the 28 years since they wrapped the series? Let's take a look…
Nick Berry
Nick Berry played PC Nick Rowan in Heartbeat for six years from series one to series seven – he even sang the theme tune to the show! Following his character's exit – he left for Canada – Nick had a successful career as a singer. His other most notable role included playing Simon Wicks in EastEnders from 1985 to 1990. He retired from acting in 2012 to be a stay-at-home father to his two sons.
