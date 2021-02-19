﻿
9 Photos | Film

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: see the cast and their real-life children here

We can hardly believe it's been 17 years since the series ended

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: see the cast and their real-life children here
You're reading

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: see the cast and their real-life children here

1/9
Next

Will there be a series two of Netflix's Crime Scene?
Eve Crosbie
BUFFY-spike
1/9

Before there was Twilight, True Blood or even The Vampire Diaries, there was Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The popular supernatural drama, which ran for seven seasons between 1997 and 2003, was the original blood-sucking series and arguably made vampires, werewolves and witches cool long before Edward Cullen stepped onto the scene.

MORE: Sarah Michelle Gellar reaches out to Buffy co-star with sweet birthday message – and fans are loving it!

Considering the show finished over 15 years ago, it's safe to say the cast have changed a fair bit over the years and, unsurprisingly, even started their own families. Keep reading to find out all about the stars of the show and their children...

Loading the player...
2/9

WATCH: Anthony Head responds to claims made by Buffy co-star Charisma Carpenter against Joss Whedon

sarah-michelle-gellar-husband
Photo: © Instagram
3/9

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar led the series as high school sophomore and vampire slayer Buffy Summers. Now 43 herself, Sarah is a mum of two. The actress shares daughter Charlotte Grace, 10, and son Rocky James, 8, with actor Freddie Prinze Jr.

The couple met way back in 1997, the same year that Buffy the Vampire Slayer began, when they were cast alongside each other in the teen horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer but did not start dating until 2000. They went on to star as on-screen couple Daphne and Fred in the live-action Scooby-Doo films and tied the knot in 2002.

MORE: Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrates big milestone in age-defying post

The proud mum recently revealed that her family started to binge-watch the iconic series during quarantine, resulting in both kids becoming huge fans of the show.

"They asked during quarantine, we were trying to find shows to binge, and I was like OK I didn't even know if they'd be into it, but they are like so into it," she said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, adding: "My son actually thinks that I'm cool now."

Alyson-Hannigan
Photo: © Instagram
4/9

Alyson Hannigan

These days, Alyson Hannigan, who played Buffy's best pal, WIllow, is best known for her role as Lily in the sitcom How I Met Your Mother. However, the actress's time on the show was pretty significant - it's how she met her husband! The 46-year-old tied the knot with her Buffy co-star Alexis Denisof in 2003 and have since welcomed two daughters together, Satyana, 10, and Keeva, 9.

David-Boreanaz
Photo: © Getty Images
5/9

David Boreanaz

David Boreanaz stole the hearts of countless teenage fans playing Buffy's forbidden vampire lover Angel in both the original series and his own eponymous spin-off show. The actor, who is also known for his roles in Bones and SEAL Team, has been married twice and shares two children with his current wife, Playboy model Jaime Bergman.

MORE: Buffy The Vampire Slayer's Nicholas Brendon arrested for domestic violence

anthony-head
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

Anthony Head

Anthony Head's character Giles was something of a father figure to Buffy across the show's eight seasons. In real life, he is a father of two daughters himself. Both Daisy, 32, and Emily, 29, have followed in their father's footsteps and become actors

charisma-carpenter
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

Charisma Carpenter

Charisma Carpenter played Cordelia Chase in the show's first three seasons. In 2002, she married hairdresser Damian Hardy in her hometown of Las Vegas and a year later she gave birth to a son named Donovan. Sadly, the couple called it quits in 2008.

MORE: Anthony Head speaks out on claims of a 'toxic environment' on Buffy the Vampire Slayer

While it's not known who Charisma is currently dating, she recently made headlines when she spoke out against the show's creator Joss Whedon, accusing him of "abusing his power" and creating a "toxic working environment".

james-marsters
Photo: © Instagram
8/9

James Marsters

Spike actor James Marsters has been married twice and has one son with his first ex-wife, named Sullivan. He recently split from his second wife, the actress Patricia Rahman. It is believed that the actor, also known for his roles in Hawaii-Five-0 and Smallville, is also raising his niece as his own child.

marc-blucas
Photo: © Instagram
9/9

Marc Blucas

Marc Blucas entered the series halfway through as Buffy's chipper new love interest, giving our vampire-slaying heroine some much-needed normalcy. The actor, who is best known today for his Hallmark holiday movies, including Season For Love and Holiday For Heroes, is married to the journalist Ryan Haddon, with whom he shares two daughters. He is also a step-father to his wife's two children from her first marriage to actor Christian Slater.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.