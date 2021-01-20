Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrates big milestone in age-defying post

Sarah Michelle Gellar had a big reason to celebrate on social media this week as her iconic TV character, Buffy Summers from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, turned 40. The actress marked the milestone birthday on Instagram, posting a throwback photo of herself in character holding a crossbow.

"I just realized that today is Buffy Summers 40 bday. I can't even believe that," Sarah Michelle wrote. "She taught that the hardest thing in the world is to live in it. So in her honor let's all be brave. Live. This may not be the way we are used to living our lives, but let's find the beauty. So we can all live long and safely. #happybirthdaybuffy #buffy40."

Buffy fans around the world celebrated the landmark moment, while also reminiscing on what their favourite character from the nineties and noughties taught them.

"I have 'Be brave, live' tattooed on my wrist as a daily reminder," one fan wrote, while a second opened up and admitted: "People will never understand how much this character helped me in my childhood. She truly was my hero. Thank you so much for taking on this role & bringing her to life! She will forever be my #1 favorite character & this show will forever be my favorite."

"The character that changed my life," a third replied, while a fourth chimed in: "We love you Buffy!!! You make girls proud."

Buffy turned 40!

It was clear from her throwback photo that Sarah Michelle hasn't aged since her Buffy days. The 43-year-old still has the same fresh-faced glow and radiant skin, thanks to her regular facials and rigorous cleansing regime.

"As soon as I walk in my door, I give my kids hugs and then go straight to the bathroom to wash my face," she told Shape last year. "I probably started this ritual while growing up in New York City, where you constantly feel dirty when you walk outside. Then I make sure to massage Olay cream all the way from my face to my neck and chest."

Freddie and Sarah Michelle have two children together

Sarah Michelle's children – her daughter Charlotte, 11, and Rocky, eight who she shares with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. – even started watching Buffy in lockdown. "We just started. I had never thought to show it to them," she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in October. "They asked during quarantine, we were trying to find shows to binge, and I said okay. I didn't even know if they'd be into it, but they are so into it."

The Hollywood star went on to say that her children become disappointed when she doesn't remember specific parts. "They'll always ask questions and I'll say, 'I don't remember I'll have to text someone and ask.' My son actually thinks that I'm cool now," she said.

