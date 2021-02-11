Anthony Head speaks out on claims of a 'toxic environment' on Buffy the Vampire Slayer The actor played Rupert Giles in the hit teen show

Anthony Head has spoken out on the recent claims of a "toxic environment" on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer at the hands of show creator Joss Whedon.

The actor, who played Rupert Giles on the hit teen show, appeared on Thursday's This Morning to discuss his upcoming film, when he responded to accusations that have surfaced from former co-star, Charisma Carpenter.

After being asked about his thoughts by presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Anthony began: "I feel gutted about it," he said. "As you can probably see I've been up all night trying to search my memory."

The actor then explained that he never saw any toxic behaviour, but stressed: "This isn't a man saying 'I didn't see it, so it didn't happen'", before admitting he feels he "let down" his castmates by not being aware of the situation and that he stands alongside his former co-star Charisma.

Anthony Head played Rupert Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Fans on Twitter expressed their view on Anthony's response, praising him for his honesty. One person wrote: "So glad Anthony Head answered a question on This Morning about the toxicity on the Buffy set, and his distress about not knowing about it was evident. Hope other cast members join him and come forward to support the amazing, strong female cast who have bravely spoken up."

The actor admitted he felt "gutted" by the claims

Another said: "#ThisMorning Nicely handled there by Anthony Head. Diplomatic and fair. That buffy question was inevitable. Such a great bloke."

A third wrote: "Anthony Head being up all night heartbroken that he didn't remember seeing any toxic behaviour, and feeling like he let people down as he felt the cast saw him as a father figure and standing with Charisma is what I needed from him. I won't accept anyone attacking Giles."

Charisma made the claims via social media this week

On Wednesday, Charisma, who played Cordelia Chase in Buffy, took to social media to accuse show creator Joss Whedon of "abusing his power" and creating "toxic working environment" on set of Buffy and its spin-off show, Angel.

"For nearly two decades, I have held my tongue and made excuses for certain events that traumatize me to this day," she began. "While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me and alienate me from my peers. The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer."

Joss Whedon is yet to respond to the claims.

