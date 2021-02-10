Sarah Michelle Gellar reaches out to Buffy co-star with sweet birthday message – and fans are loving it! The actress wished Seth Green a happy birthday on her Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar delighted fans with a series of throwback pictures in a sweet birthday message for former Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star Seth Green.

The actress, who appeared in the popular teen drama from 1997 until 2003, uploaded the pictures on her Instagram on Tuesday, writing in the caption: "Well @sethgreen, 36-plus years of friendship, three continents, goodness knows how many hair colours, and shockingly for Hollywood, only two marriages between us."

She added: "Sadly, this is the longest I've gone without a hug from you EVER. So on your birthday, this digital hug and trip down memory lane will have to do. Happy birthday my dear friend, I miss you madly."

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Seth Green have been friends for a number of years

Seth, who is also known for his roles in the Austin Powers film franchise and Family Guy, replied to the post: "You're truly the best. I feel so lucky to have you as a friend all this time. Such a consistently wonderful and inspiring human - love you my friend."

Plenty of fans flooded the comments section to echo the birthday message, and also took the opportunity to beg for a Buffy reunion. One person wrote: "Seriously, there needs to be a Buffy the Vampire Slayer return."

A second person said: "Oz & Buffy!!! Happy birthday Seth Green." A third added: "Love that Buffy & Oz are friends in real life too," while a fourth wrote: "This is a friendship that needs to be protected."

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was huge back in its day and ran for seven seasons across its six year run and even sparked spin-off show Angel, starring David Boreanaz.

As well as Buffy, Sarah, who has been married to fellow actor Freddie Prinze Jr. since 2002, also starred in films such as I Know What You Did Last Summer, Cruel Intentions, the Scooby Doo films and Veronika Decides to Die.

