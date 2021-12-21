See what the incredible cast of Netflix's The Witcher look like out of costume

We couldn't be more obsessed with The Witcher which recently returned to screens with its highly-anticipated second season. The hit Netflix drama follows Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, as he journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts and has got everyone talking thanks to its epic battle scenes, steamy love triangle and, of course, the incredible cast.
MORE: The Witcher fans are 'mind blown' over jaw-dropping season two finale
But what do the cast look like when they're not in costume for the show? Keep reading to see what the cast of The Witcher looks like in real life...