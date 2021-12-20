The Witcher fans 'mindblown' over jaw-dropping season two finale

The Witcher made its long-awaited return to Netflix on Friday and fans of Henry Cavill's fantasy drama are already looking forward to the third series.

MORE: The Witcher fans share confusion over major character change in season two

The second season ended with a shocking twist and viewers of the show have taken to Twitter to express their surprise at the "mindblowing" final scenes. For those who have yet to catch up on the new series, stop scrolling now!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you seen the new series yet?

The final episode saw Geralt and Yennifer attempt to remove the Voleth "parasite" from Ciri's possessed body. After a long and fatal battle, they succeed and Ciri uses her power to send Voleth back through the monolith's portal, but in doing so, pulls herself, Geralt, and Yennefer into a strange new world filled with demonic horse riders.

The demonic riders, also known as The Wraiths of Mörhogg, encourage Ciri to "join their hunt", insisting that her place is among them. While she manages to pull her and her friends back to Kaer Morhen, it becomes clear that Ciri is destined for something dark and Geralt must do his best to protect her.

MORE: Henry Cavill's iconic London home might surprise you

MORE: Netflix shows coming to streaming service in December 2021

Fans of the fantasy show were gripped by the explosive ending and took to Twitter to express their shock. One person wrote: "OMG MY MIND IS BLOWN RIGHT NOW. THE ENDING OF #TheWitcher HOLY [expletive]," while another added: "Just binged season two of #TheWitcher and I am SHOOK. That ending?! Wild. Really hope we don’t have to wait another two years for season three."

Fans were shocked by the final episode

Other viewers agreed, with one commenting: "Just finished season two of The Witcher, and OMG mindblown. I was not expecting that ending!! Great job @LHissrichand everyone involved who makes #TheWitcher so phenomenal. Loved everything about this season! Can’t wait for season three!" Another person added: "The ending of #TheWitcher, I was not expecting that!"

Another fan seemed desperate to watch the third series, writing: "I don’t want to be that person that asks for season three two days after season two comes out but I NEED SEASON THREE because that ending has me all types of messed up. I need answers right now!!!!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.