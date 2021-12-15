Sweet Magnolias season two release date finally confirmed - and fans are delighted Are you a fan of the Netflix drama?

Netflix has announced the release date for the highly-anticipated second season of Sweet Magnolias - and fans will be thrilled to hear that they don't have much longer to wait.

All ten episodes of season two will land on the streaming service on 4 February 2022. The cast of the show announced the exciting news via a video shared on social media this week. Watch it below…

WATCH: Check out the Sweet Magnolias season two announcement video

"So all of you have been asking us over and over again and we have some news," Heather Hedley can be seen saying to the camera before co-star JoAnna Garcia Swisher interjects: "Season two of Sweet Magnolias premieres" Brooke Elliott then excitedly shouts: "February 4th!"

Fans were quick to respond to the amazing news, with hundreds taking to the comment section to express their excitement. One wrote: "Cannot wait!" alongside a series of heart emojis. Another echoed this, commenting: "Oh my gosh, YESSSS!" Many more delighted viewers simply tagged their friends to let them know the good news.

It's been revealed that season two will pick up immediately after the events of season one

It's no wonder that fans are pleased as season one was released more than a year ago, in May 2020. It ended on a major cliffhanger that saw JoAnna's character Maddie's son, Kyle, and a mystery passenger involved in a car crash, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

Speaking to Parade earlier this year, JoAnna opened up about what fans can expect from the new episodes and revealed that season two picks up immediately after the events of season one. She said: "There is no time jump. You will literally pick up right after the accident, and then just hold on to your hats cause the next 10 episodes are gonna be a wild ride."

She also teased that season two will deliver on even more drama and set things up for a possible third instalment, adding: "You are not leaving season two without wondering what the heck is gonna happen in Season three. I can assure you that. Far more than who's in the car."

