The Witcher fans share confusion over major character change in season two

The highly anticipated second season of Henry Cavill's fantasy drama series The Witcher landed on Netflix this week and viewers didn't waste any time getting stuck in.

However, the new episodes left fans of the book and video game that the show is based on scratching their heads after dramatically changing one of the franchise's most beloved characters. Warning, spoilers ahead!

While in the game, the witcher Eskel is portrayed as a kind-natured and understanding character, the episodes depict him as predatory and arrogant. What's more, the writers of the TV show have strayed from the books and prematurely aired his death in the eighth episode of season two.

Fans took to Twitter in their droves to share their disappointment and frustration with the show's writers for altering the fan-favourite character so drastically.

One irate fan said: "Why would you do this to a character the entire fandom loves already and was gonna welcome with open arms? Do you have any idea what Eskel means to a lot of us? I just cannot wrap my head around how anyone could think the fans would take this well."

Fans were unhappy with the way Eskel has been depicted in the show

Another echoed this writing: "Jesus Christ Eskel wasn't like what he was in the books/games AT ALL. They really butchered his character," while someone else said: "I'm so torn on this episode because I love everything about it except for what they did to Eskel. Normally, I don't really mind differences but this I truly struggle to accept. "

A fourth added: "NETFLIX YOU WILL PAY FOR WHAT YOU DID TO ESKEL."

In the show, Eskel is played by Swiss actor Basil Eidenbenz, who was actually cast as a replacement after the original actor Thue Rasmussen was forced to pull out. He announced back in September 2020 that due to scheduling conflicts caused by the virus, he would not be able to continue working on the show.

It's believed that Thue shot scenes as Eskel starting in February 2020 before the first lockdown began, resulting in even more delays due to the need for reshoots.

