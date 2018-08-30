Meghan Markle's makeup artist has a special trick for keeping her freckles visible

Meghan Markle has made no secret of her love of freckles, opting to keep hers front and centre at all times and voicing her disappointment over having them covered in photoshoots. Her makeup artist, Daniel Martin, is totally on board for the natural look and the beauty guru has a clever trick for applying her foundation without masking her "favourite feature." Hence the duchess's divine bridal beauty look at her Windsor wedding, where she was utterly herself and simply stunning.

"With Meghan for the wedding, because she was an actress and she had those incredible red carpet moments, her wedding was her moment," Daniel told E! News at a Tatcha preview in LA. "Knowing her as long as I have, it was an easy job for me, because I was embracing her truest self."

So how does he let her true skin tone stand out? A selective foundation application is key for people who have freckles since their colour palette tends to be really balanced, according to Daniel. "If they have any redness, it's in the T-zone, around the nose, maybe some discolouration [around] the eyes," he explained, so they don't need a full base of foundation. "I tend to use a blending brush and I'll go in and buff out the undertone that I don't want." He also favours a water-based foundation and the Tatcha The Silk Canvas Protective Primer ($62 at Sephora.com).

Right from her Suits days, Meghan has always been a beauty girl, whether dishing her must-haves during interviews or writing love letters to favourite products on her now-defunct lifestyle website, The Tig. And through it all, she's always tended to the natural look, once telling HELLO!: “Putting on red lipstick to me is a risk.” In her new life as a royal, the duchess may no longer be going on the record with her must-haves but her impeccable visage speak volumes. It was even revealed that she did her own makeup on her tour of Ireland, where her skin tone was just how she liked it.

"I still look in the mirror and see the same freckled face I've known for 35 years," Meghan once confessed to Lifestyle magazine. In the midst of a year that has seen the royal's world turned upside down, it must be especially meaningful to feel grounded by seeing herself as she always was. And her husband Prince Harry prefers it this way, too - especially on their wedding day! “After the ceremony, Harry kept saying thank you," Daniel told InStyle. "He was thanking me for making her look like herself.”