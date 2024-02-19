This Meghan Markle-approved ‘super hydrating’ mascara is SO cheap in the Amazon sale & it's my holy grail

I can’t resist a holy grail beauty product and while I do splurge on some luxury beauty buys that I haven’t found a better (and cheaper) alternative for – I’m looking at you, Charlotte Tilbury – I also firmly believe that there’s plenty you can save on.

Case in point, the Meghan Markle-approved drugstore mascara that I also have in my beauty bag. (The former actress loved it so much she told her Suits makeup artist about it while on the show - but more on that later.) I’ve tried to find better but I always keep coming back!

It just so happens the HELLO! Shopping team’s daily to-do list includes browsing Amazon for the best beauty buys - and when I saw that the Duchess of Sussex’s affordable Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara is even more economical in the Amazon sale, I knew I had to share the news.

Yes, you can get the Duchess’ beloved make-up staple for less than £7 ($9) right now.

The curved wand is flexible with six different sized bristles for a 'fan' effect on lashes

I can confirm the Maybelline formula is definitely worth the hype. I've also long been a fan of the drugstore mascara - both the Meghan-approved Lash Sensational Luscious and the Waterproof Lash Sensational, which is my swim-proof go-to for summer.

© Karen Silas My lashes with two coats of the mascara - I didn't use an eyelash curler or any other special tools or tricks

In fact, I rank this highly-rated budget mascara right up there with my more expensive faves. It has rose oil, safflower oil and argan oil in it literally feels like a nourishing eyelash treatment as you slick it on. And it's non-irritating to my sensitive eyes.

With a couple of coats my eyes absolutely pop with a major boost of both volume and length, and it's very easy to remove with just soap and water.

How do we know that Meghan Markle has used this affordable drugstore mascara?

© Christopher Furlong

Well, back in 2018 we interviewed Meghan's former makeup artist Lydia Sellers, who worked with the Duchess of Sussex while she was in the cast of Suits.

During their time working together Meghan raved about her go-to affordable mascara.

"Meghan actually introduced me to a drugstore mascara, Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara," she told us. "I keep it stocked in my kit now at all times thanks to her!

"This mascara really helps to amplify your lashes and polish off the entire look. It's great for full volume and lengthening, the formula is super hydrating. I love how it builds, and that the price point is accessible for all budgets."

Lydia went on to tell us: “Meghan favours a less-is-more approach to beauty; fresh, dewy skin to show off her natural tone and freckles; thick, lush lashes... She is a very classic, subdued glam kind of gal, which I truly admire."